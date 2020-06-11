COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Dominic Ochoa: ‘I will start, end with ABS-CBN’
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 4:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Dominic Ochoa revealed that although he has something to say about the ongoing franchise renewal battle of his home network, ABS-CBN, he chose to just stay quiet and not join other artists who have been vocal about it on social media. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com organized by his racing school Tuason Racing, Dominic said he loves his “second home” so much that he is staying with ABS-CBN no matter what.

"Mahal ko ang ABS. That's my second home and that's where I started and I will end at ABS. I love my craft and I believe sa kakayahan ng Kapamilyas. I leave the legal side ng mga nangyayari sa mga kinauukulan. Ayoko makisawsaw muna dito, kung pinaglalaban man I can be vocal about it, but I chose to be quiet and pray for everyone," he said. — Video from Tuason Racing

