Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!) seniors edition.

Conjugal quarantine

(Second of three parts)

The celebrated singer is right. COVID-19 is a great equalizer. It has put most of the world’s population behind closed doors regardless of social or economic standing, whether young or old.

Funfare has interviewed seven below-60 celebrities. This time, listen to those above-60.

Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo and her husband, lawyer, King Rodrigo, welcome us to their home.

What are your days like?

“For King and me, a typical day on lockdown begins at 5:30 a.m. We do our brisk walk of around four kilometers in our condo complex grounds from 6 to 6:45 a.m. while saying our rosary and our novenas to Divine Mercy, Padre Pio and St. Therese of the Child Jesus. Then I do my workouts for 30 minutes at the roofdeck of the building while King does his weights in our unit.

“We hear Fr. Tito Caluag’s daily virtual Kapamilya Mass at 7:30, followed by morning showers. Heavy breakfast at 8:15 a.m. is fit for a King (pun intended). Typical fare starts with fruits and juice, coffee or chocolate. Entrée consists of rice with scrambled eggs, tuyo or tocino or longganisa (prepared by King) with kamatis and itlog na maalat.

“Then we do our readings for the day: Newspapers, journals, spiritual books for meditation; check messages or calls and do our own online communications. Lunch is a bit heavier with vegetables, meat and fish. Early dinner (6 p.m.) is light with only soup, salad and sandwiches and fruits/dessert.

“After lunch and dinner, we indulge in watching our favorite Oscar-winning films compiled since the 1930s in my son Joey’s rare DVD album. Then, the news and select inspirational shows from EWTN. Bedtime is 8 p.m.

“Other highlights of our days are regular video chats with King’s children and mine, and siblings in the US; Zoom meetings for King’s consultancy companies and me with the Mowelfund Execom and Board, of which I am now chairman.

“King continues dabbling in Tagalog poetry, latest of which is Nasaan ang Diyos, which echoes our common question of where God is in all of these challenges wrought by COVID-19. Meanwhile, I have begun compiling notes, materials and photos for my memoirs, Fully Alive at 75, which King will publish in early 2021. I am churning out original essays and reprising some pre-published ones on the most significant milestones of my life.”

What’s your health regimen?

“King’s vitamins and prescribed maintenance medicines number 22 a day. I take Vitamin C, Glucosamine and Caltrate plus 5 mg. of anti-cholesterol tablet per day. We are at our most conscientious where health regimen is concerned (see #1). We are at our healthiest these days. Both of us have acquired our desired weight. Our prayer life and reflective moments are more than we have ever hoped for in ordinary times. Often, King and I exalt and thank the Lord for what has become a near ideal life, disturbed only by the present suffering and death in our country and the world. That is why we religiously assist our household, the condo staffers, the immediate community and other petitioners with our time, talent and resources.”

What has the crisis taught you?

“COVID-19 has taught us that less is more; that our wants outnumber our needs; that there is much we can do without. The pandemic takes on proportions of a world war, but one where the enemy is unseen, while lurking insidiously in the most unexpected places and virulently attacking at the most unexpected time.”

Any projects you have put on hold?

“We have put on hold more personal projects fit for retirees; mom and pop businesses to help see us through whatever remaining years God has in store for us. Soon, we will launch a weekly show for senior citizens over Radio Veritas — our way of serving the Church. We will continue with our advocacies: Legal assistance to the needy for King and a small trading firm to provide livelihood for others. I will continue to serve in the Mowelfund Board as chairman. I will take on select film and television assignments to give back to the industry that I love dearly and am most grateful to.”

