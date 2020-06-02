COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Blackpink's main dancer and lead rapper, Lalisa Manoban, known as "Lisa"
Blackpink via YouTube, screengrab
Blackpink Lisa 'swindled' with 1B Won, Blinks hold YG liable
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2020 - 1:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of the much-awaited June comeback of K-pop girl group Blackpink, the band's label YG Entertainment confirmed an exclusive report by a Korean news outlet that a former manager employed by the company swindled member Lisa with 1 billion South Korean Won.

“We found out through an internal investigation that Lisa was a victim of fraud by her former manager ‘A’. According to Lisa’s wishes of an amicable settlement, as he was a former manager she trusted, ‘A’ has agreed to reimburse some of the money he stole, and the rest of the money will be paid back through a repayment plan, and he has left the company,” YG said in a statement released by Korean media.

The company has since apologized to the group’s fans and assured them that they will take the necessary measures to prevent a similar incident from taking place in the future.

“We apologize for causing concern to fans who love Lisa. We are very embarrassed by ‘A’s’ behavior of taking advantage of his trust with the artist, and we feel responsible for the management and supervision [of our staff]. We are working on measures to prevent such an unfortunate event from happening again.”

However, fed up Blinks are not buying it, saying that YG is just playing with fire as evidenced by the latest scandal.

Taking to social media, Blackpink’s fanbase pointed out that it’s Lisa and her fellow members  — Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé — that the company should apologize to for consistent neglect, including the repeated delay of the group’s comeback and solo projects.

Related: #BLACKPINKLEAVEYG trends on Twitter, asking band to exit 'big 3' K-pop company

Yesterday, YG said that Blackpink's first comeback after “Kill This Love” in April 2019 will push through this month along with an official album release in September.

Since “As If It’s Your Last” in 2017, group promotions had been capped to once a year, with the gap between the current comeback (if it indeed pushes through within June) and “Kill This Love” the longest so far at one year and two months.

Adding to YG's list of yet-to-be-fulfilled promises are the solo activities of Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo.

“YG will not stop the support and effort to help BLACKPINK create better music and to help them grow as admirable artists. That is because it’s the first and most important thing we should consider to repay your love and support towards BLACKPINK,” read their Monday statement.

