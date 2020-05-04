'Not ECQ baby': Billy Crawford on Coleen Garcia's pregnancy

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia is expecting their first child.

In her Instagram account, Coleen posted a photo of Billy showing her baby bump.

“It’s been over 5 months now. And just like that, we’re more than halfway through!” Coleen wrote.

“We found out earlier this year, but I’ve been pregnant since Dec 2019, and it’s been quite a ride since then! Thank you to the friends who’ve been praying for us and checking in on us! We’re beyond grateful for this huge blessing! God is always so good. Excited for us, Daddyyy @billycrawford,” she added.

For his part, Billy also posted a photo in his Instagram account, sharing how excited he is for the blessing.

“And just like that, we’re going to be parents! I can’t even express the joy of this day! I’ve been waiting to scream it out to the world,” Billy said.

“Yes! My gorgeous wife and I are having a baby!!!!! Been praying to God for this, and for years, the answer was 'not yet.' Fast forward to today, and God has blessed us in His perfect timing,” he added.

He also thanked his wife for the baby, saying that she’s still sexy and gorgeous despite the baby bump.

“And thank you #myeverything @coleen for bearing with me cause everyone knows I’m the actual pregnant one! Hahaha you’re still sexy, gorgeous, gassy but classy. I Love you so much #Mama,” Billy said.

He also joked that their baby was not made during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) because the baby is already five months old on Coleen's tummy.

“PS: we’re 5 months in so it’s not an ECQ baby lol,” he said.