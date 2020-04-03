Like mother, like daughter: Anne Curtis marks baby's first month, shares lookalike photos

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Anne Curtis celebrated the first month of her first baby with restaurateur Erwan Heussaff, Dahlia Amelie.

In an Instagram post today, the on-leave "It's Showtime" TV host shared a photo of her bundle of joy for the very first time.

"Yesterday, we celebrated her 1st month of life. We love you our little Dahlia Amélie. Hoping this brings a smile to your face today," Anne said.

In a previous post, Anne posted a throwback picture of her on her first birthday.

"Me, celebrating my 1st birthday. Circa 1986," she said.

As can be seen on the photos, the one-year-old Anne looked very much like her one-month-old daughter, who some Internet users believe has been named after Anne's debut movie character, Princess Dahlia from the 1997 fantasy film "Magic Kingdom: Ang Alamat ng Damortis."

Dahlia Amélie was born last March 2 reportedly via normal delivery in a hospital in Anne's childhood hometown, Melbourne, Australia.

"Never knew I could love someone so much... So much that it hurts in a good way," Anne described her feeling for being a mother for the first time.

"It’s an unexplainable kind of love. The kind I’ve never felt before. It’s so overwhelming and fills your heart to the brim with pure happiness. I will always be here to love, protect, guide and hold her little hand every step of the way... even when that little hand isn’t so little anymore," she further said in the post announcing the arrival of Dahlia Amélie Heussaff.

