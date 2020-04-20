MOVIES
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
AFP
Catriona Gray routinely refills rice of 6k families affected by Luzon lockdown
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2020 - 5:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray encouraged the public to use social media to express their views on leadership and their country.

In a video conference by the Miss Universe Organization's #UniverseUnited campaign, which aims to build a virtual community amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis through conversations, Catriona said the public’s voices should be heard by leaders.

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach also took part in the video conference.

“I really implore everyone to use social media to express your views, whether it be for leadership, whether it be for your country, whether it be for your socio-economic situation, or what you're going through,” Catriona said.  

"I feel that your voices should be heard, our leaders should be able to hear that, too," she added.

The Filipino-Australian beauty queen also gave update on her "No Work, No Rice" campaign with non-profit organization Young Focus Philippines during the video conference.

"So far it's been amazing. We've been able to reach 6,000 families which is about 8,000 to 10,000 individuals through donating 60,000 kilograms of rice," she said.

"I feel like this situation has given every individual the opportunity to rise to the occasion and find the spirit of generosity, and also finding a place to give back to the community," she added.

On Instagram, Catriona also shared an update on her #NoWorkNoRice program.

"Just a little update on the @youngfocusph #NoWorkNoRice campaign! Thank you so so much to everyone who has continuously supported our initiative to support vulnerable, Filipino families at this time. Since our lockdown is still on going, our service to the families remain ongoing, too. $11 or Php550 gives one 15kg bag of rice to support a whole family, which is replenished every 10 days. Any small bit of kindness helps!" she said.

