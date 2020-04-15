MOVIES
From left: Ping Medina, Baron Geisler
Ping Medina via Facebook, Philstar.com/Joyce Jimenez, file
'Reason why I peed': Baron Geisler accuses Ping Medina of raping ex-girlfriend
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2020 - 8:34am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Baron Geisler revealed the reason why he peed on actor Ping Medina last November 2016.

In his Twitter account, Baron said that Ping raped his former girlfriend, which is why he peed on him.

“True. My ex was raped by him and his friend,” Baron wrote.  

“Reason y i peed,” he added in another tweet.

Baron was replying to a tweet of a Twitter user accusing Ping of sexual harassment.

Ping was trending on Twitter on Wednesday because some Twitter users accused him of sexually harassing them.

“Be warned Ping Medina sends unsolicited dick videos potentially unconsensually leaked ones, verbally abuses girls to have sex w him (aka coercion). he's on twitter too and apparently mostly targets girls from katip and he's known to hang out at cubao expo too,” a Twitter user posted.

“Tambay siya sa expo tapos when i told him i was only 16, he kept making kulit na di raw ako mukhang underaged ksjsjsjk target nya ata talaga bata lol... creep,” the Twitter user said, sharing screenshots of alleged conversations with other girls claiming to have had similar experiences with the actor.

“He has a history of his behaviour which resulted in him getting kicked out from ateneo. he still hasn't learned his lesson, obviously. people have reached out to me or are speaking out. feel free to dm me about it if ure comfortable. i wont post anything that ure not comfy,” the Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user shared screenshots of Baron's more detailed accusations against Ping.

It will can be recalled that in 2016, an enraged Ping urged the film and television industry to snub Baron for unprofessional conduct after he was urinated by Baron while filming the movie "Bubog."

"Hindi ka tao. Mas mababa ka pa sa hayop. Kasi ang hayop hindi iniihian ang kapwa na nangingisi-ngisi pa ng patago. Nag enjoy ka sa ginawa mo!" Ping was quoted as telling Baron due to the incident.

Ping has not yet replied to the allegations as of press time.

RELATED:  Ping Medina furious after Baron Geisler peed on him

BARON GEISLER PING MEDINA
