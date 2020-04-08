Holy Week 2020 activities: Virtual Stations of the Cross, Martin Nievera Easter party

MANILA, Philippines — Lent is a significant time of the year for most Filipinos’ practice of faith, personal reflection and prayer.

This year, celebrate Holy Week in a whole new light as Bonifacio High Street (BHS) and Without Walls Ministries present “Walkway: Journey to the Cross of Christ," a virtual take of BGC’s annual Stations of the Cross at http://withoutwalls.ph/walkway.

Through this interactive online platform, Filipinos can go through each of the 14 stations, reflect, and pray as we commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

There is also a Walkway Kids Edition that shows a special map that may help guide parents and kids as they go through the stations together.

BHS will also be hosting an Easter Expedition on April 12 so you and your family can celebrate in the comfort of your own home. By visiting BHS' Facebook page, you can enjoy a virtual Easter Egg Hunt and other fun activities.

To cap off your Holy Week festivities, have a night of serenading and good music with Walkway: Journey to the Cross of Christ Easter Concert. This live-streamed concert will be headlined by "Concert King" Martin Nievera plus other surprise guests. Tune in to BGC’s Facebook page on April 12, 8 p.m.

