MOVIES
MUSIC
Ruby and Sally in an undated Christmas photo
Ruby Rodriguez via Instagram, screenshot
'Have fun in heaven': Ruby Rodriguez pays tribute to frontliner sister who died of COVID-19
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2020 - 10:13am

MANILA, Philippines — "Eat Bulaga" host Ruby Rodriguez confirmed that her sister, doctor Sally Gatchalian, died of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In an Instagram post on Thursday morning, Ruby showed throwback pictures of her family, including Sally, who was also Philippine Pediatric Society President and Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) assistant director. 

"My sister, Manang sally, this is our Christmas 2019 family picture. Finally were complete. We will only remember you with Happy memories, laughing and sleeping, your johnson outfits and all, how u love bling bling, your Kuaff hair everday, your Kdrama addiction ( u got me hooked up too) i will make u kwento what i have seen last, our sunday lunches, our 'bonding trips' that you and I only do( other siblings kasi nasa US) lots of happy and fond memories!" Ruby said.

"I love you so much my big sister. Smile, say hi to Mom Dad and manong robert. Be at peace do not worry about us anymore. Have fun in heaven! Love you so much!!!"

Last week, Ruby confirmed the news that her sister was "weak but stable" and pleaded the public to stop spreading fake news that she already died.

Related: Ruby Rodriguez slams fake news about sister with COVID-19

"She is weak but stable," the comedian wrote on Twitter.

In an interview with radio program Dobol B sa News TV, Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines President Dr. Rustico Jimenez said Gatchalian was the ninth doctor in the country to have fallen due to COVID-19.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nora Aunor prays for Christopher de Leon's continued healing from COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
“Superstar” Nora Aunor aired her reaction to talent manager Lolit Solis' joke on her.
Entertainment
fbfb
Christopher de Leon released from hospital, Sandy Andolong tests negative for COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Veteran actor Christopher de Leon was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace says
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 16 hours ago
Prince Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and heir to the British throne, tests positive for novel coronavirus disease...
Entertainment
fbfb
KC Concepcion suggests to convert MOA Arena, event venues into COVID-19 hospitals
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Actress KC Concepcion voiced out her concern for the limited number of hospitals in Metro Manila that can accommodate novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
Seth and Kyle share names of endearment for onscreen partners
By Boy Abunda | 11 hours ago
“Ali.” “Bala.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
20 minutes ago
Prince Charles' wife Camilla tests negative for COVID-19
By Alice Ritchie | 20 minutes ago
The disclosure about the future king, whose age puts him in the most-risk category for the disease, came as Britain said there...
Entertainment
fbfb
59 minutes ago
Actor Menggie Cobarrubias dies of suspected COVID-19
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 59 minutes ago
Actor Menggie Cobarrubias passed away this morning due to suspected novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), his niece...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
Join Vic & Pauleen’s prayer brigade
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
Besides minding our physical well-being and our mental health (discussed by Hopeline head Jeannie Goulbourn in yesterday’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
Why Kingdom fans should be thankful to Kim Sung-kyu
By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
South Korean star Kim Sung-kyu plays the character Yeong-shin, a mysterious but fierce fighter in the hit period zombie series...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
Comics (March 26, 2020)
11 hours ago
Comics (March 26, 2020)
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with