'Have fun in heaven': Ruby Rodriguez pays tribute to frontliner sister who died of COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — "Eat Bulaga" host Ruby Rodriguez confirmed that her sister, doctor Sally Gatchalian, died of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In an Instagram post on Thursday morning, Ruby showed throwback pictures of her family, including Sally, who was also Philippine Pediatric Society President and Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) assistant director.

"My sister, Manang sally, this is our Christmas 2019 family picture. Finally were complete. We will only remember you with Happy memories, laughing and sleeping, your johnson outfits and all, how u love bling bling, your Kuaff hair everday, your Kdrama addiction ( u got me hooked up too) i will make u kwento what i have seen last, our sunday lunches, our 'bonding trips' that you and I only do( other siblings kasi nasa US) lots of happy and fond memories!" Ruby said.

"I love you so much my big sister. Smile, say hi to Mom Dad and manong robert. Be at peace do not worry about us anymore. Have fun in heaven! Love you so much!!!"

Last week, Ruby confirmed the news that her sister was "weak but stable" and pleaded the public to stop spreading fake news that she already died.

"She is weak but stable," the comedian wrote on Twitter.

In an interview with radio program Dobol B sa News TV, Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines President Dr. Rustico Jimenez said Gatchalian was the ninth doctor in the country to have fallen due to COVID-19.