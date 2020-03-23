MOVIES
TV host Ruby Rodriguez
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, file
Ruby Rodriguez slams fake news about sister with COVID-19
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2020 - 12:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Ruby Rodriguez denied fake news saying that her sister, doctor Sally Gatchalian, died due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In her Twitter account, the “Eat Bulaga” host shared that her sister is confined in a hospital and they are all praying and scared for her sister.  

“I have been quiet all this time about Dr Sally Gatchalian status. Yes she is my sister. Yes she is confined. Yes we all are praying and scared,” Ruby wrote.  

“But when Fake News spreads and people texting me Condolences. I Ask Please She is fighting! She is weak but stable. Please,” she added.

Dr. Gatchalian is the president of Philippine Pediatric Society and one of the front liners against the pandemic in the country. She was reportedly one of the front liners who tested positive for COVID-19.

In earlier reports, the Philippine Heart Association confirmed the death of their cardiologist last Saturday.

The Philippines now has 380 COVID-19 cases, with 25 in the death toll while 17 recovered. 

COVID-19 COVID-19 PANDEMIC NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
