Bayani Agbayani mistakenly called finance undersecretary in Lower House

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya comedian Bayani Agbayani became the talk of the town in social media on Monday after a lawmaker “designated” him as a Department of Finance undersecretary.

During the House of Representatives' hearing on President Rodrigo Duterte’s request for necessary powers in the middle of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) scare in the country, Congressman Mike Defensor mistakenly called Bayani as the undersecretary of Finance.

"Kay undersecretary Bayani Agbayani ng Finance,” Defensor said.

“Paglilinaw lang ha, undersecretary Bayani Agabin,” his colleague interrupted him.

"Ay, Agabin, thank you, Mr Speaker, Bayani Agbayani ba nabanggit ko? I apologize Mr. Speaker,” Defensor replied.

Twitter users were quick to post the video.

“After two weeks on lockdown, just learned comedian Bayani Agbayani is now finance undersecretary,” a Twitter user said.

“Bayani Agbayani, the new Undersecretary of Finance (for seconds)! Maybe we deserve a good laugh even for seconds. Thank you Congress for that joke Face with tears of joy P.S. Maybe he is qualified for this job. Si Mocha nga andyan sa pwesto pero wala namang ginawang tama,” another user commented.

During last year's ABS-CBN Ball, Bayani told Philstar.com in an interview that he is actually frugal in real life.

In fact, he said, instead of bringing his car to the ball, he just booked a vehicle through a car-hailing mobile app.

Likewise, instead of buying or commissioning a ball costume, he just improvised using a Barong Tagalog from Divisoria.

"Eto, binili ko sa Divisoria, sa San Juan. ‘Yung salakot binigay ni Bebot Bello ng Department of Labor," he shared.

Also, instead of buying a new pair of shoes, he chose to use a pair of existing slippers on the red carpet.

"'Di ko din alam eh. Wala na kasi akong maisip. Sabi ko, ‘Sigurado lahat d’yan nakasapatos. ‘Pag ginawa ko ‘to, malamang, ako lang.' Ako nga lang. Tinitignan ko nga eh. Para maiba lang," he explained.

He was happy that he was able to pull off his Juan Tamad look at the Filipiniana-themed ball.

"Juan Tamad, oo hinalo-halo ko lahat eh. Kasi sabi nila millennial daw eh wala akong maisip. Sabi ko sa asawa ko, ‘Pag ‘di nila ‘ko pinapasok, eh ‘di babalik na lang ako dito'," he quipped.

He revealed that his good friend John Lloyd Cruz is also a simple person in real life, which is why he wondered why John Lloyd's photos showing the actor doing "ordinary things" became viral online because John Lloyd does those things even before social media became a thing, said Bayani.

“Alam mo si Lloydie, kaibigan ko s’ya maging hindi pa kami magkasama sa pelikula. Magkasama kami sa abroad. Maghapon, magdamag kaming magkasama d'un. Nakatulog kami sa kwarto ko kasi ‘di na s’ya makauwi sa hotel n’ya," Bayani recalled.

"Si Lloydie kasi pakikisamahan ka n’ya kahit sino ka. Kahit sa production ka... Nakakipag-inuman s'ya kahit kanino, kahit d'un sa mga sinasabi ng iba na 'di n'ya ka-level. Dati pa n’ya ginagawa yung mga ginawa nya ngayon. Nagkataon lang na malakas ang social media ngayon kaya lang nabibigyan ng kulay. Ganyan s’ya talaga. Gusto n’ya mamuhay ng ganun. Kahit ako, nagtra-tricycle ako, nagji-jeep ako, naglalakad lang ako sa daan."