Filipino musician writes song about class divide during Luzon quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Dane Hipolito, who now goes by the stage name “Jarlo Basé,” has uploaded a song that tackles the conditions experienced by the underprivileged during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine in effect until April 12.

RELATED: Restricted movement in mainland Luzon until April 12 due to COVID-19 quarantine

The lo-fi hip-hop demo of the song entitled “Korona” was posted on music sharing platform SoundCloud Friday evening.

It directly references the behavioral economic aspect of the quarantine, where Filipinos are forced by circumstances to work and risk exposure to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) despite stringent social distancing measures in place.

Korona (Demo) - Jarlo Basê by Jarlo Basê VERSE 1 you're buying all the items in the market why? depriving everybody of protection why? cos money ain't a problem selfishness is the solution while you're living in delusion people struggle with starvation complain about the vendors not the government why? crowds are seen in public and you wonder why?

RELATED: Told to stay home, Filipino poor go out to work absent government aid|

The lyrics echo the plethora of anecdotal evidence drawn from daily social realities that seem to have fallen deaf on government ears.

"Bakit di mapagbigyan ang / kahilingan ng madlang / makarating man lang sa hospital masakit nang humakbang,” a rap verse runs.

(Why not pay heed / to those in need / to whom a simple hospital visit means agony.)

RELATED: DILG on Vico Sotto's appeal to exempt trikes: Be more creative in dealing with COVID-19

“Life has left them nothing now / no privilege to stay inside," it elucidates.

RELATED: Alleged hoarder's near-P1M grocery bill, socialite's 'anti-poor' video go viral amid Luzon quarantine

Over the past week, the artist had been sharing sympathetic stories and posts that defended the masses against excoriation by certain influencers and celebrities, who were later criticized themselves.

skl:



sender is one of the teenage parents of ~baby mikay~ & basically i've been helping them buy infant/toddler milk since last year



it breaks my heart to imagine what the next few weeks would be like for them & the baby



i have more to say but for now

just please stay at home pic.twitter.com/YfYPkJb0ax — Jarlo Basê ???? (@jarlobase) March 17, 2020

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE IS FOR THE RICH

SOCIAL DISTANCING IS FOR THE RICH

HEALTHCARE IS FOR THE RICH

RECOVERY IS FOR THE RICH



WAG NIYO KALIMUTAN FR FR https://t.co/9s5cojeybh — EAT THE RICH ¦ COMMISSIONS OPEN (@chaelsining) March 17, 2020

Hello influencer, meet 68yr old vendor Carlota. She doesnt earn from clicks or likes. This morning she was forced to walk for 2hrs from Caloocan to Divisoria because there was no public transpo. She needed to buy veggies, so she can sell & earn. Otherwise, she earns nothing. pic.twitter.com/6nGz6jFqJG — Nikolo Baua (@Nikobaua) March 17, 2020

While the government calls for everyone to stay at home during the community quarantine measures in Metro Manila, some poor Filipinos don't have a home.

????STAR/Miguel de Guzman



More updates on the #COVID19 situation: https://t.co/qcx94TZnuP pic.twitter.com/PRmHOKgkbI — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 16, 2020

Attentive fans might’ve also noticed that Jarlo was subtly dropping snippets of “Korona” through social media.

dunno if it's just me but this track makes me wanna ~groOve~ so so bad pic.twitter.com/3JV3cj40Ij — Jarlo Basê ???? (@jarlobase) March 16, 2020

'di ako galet ~



but there's a kid who can't get rid of hunger she's been fighting since the last time that she ate was half a day ago



life has left them nothing now

no privilege to stay inside pic.twitter.com/YNApCtiYeI — Jarlo Basê ???? (@jarlobase) March 18, 2020

CROWD SOURCING:



bakit 'di mapagbigyan ang kahilingan ng madlang



makarating man lang sa hospital masakit nang humakbang



maari bang 'wag nang irehas naghahabol ng oras



'di aabutan kaniyang bukas bulsa'y lumalaki ang butas



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/cgU18Opri8 — Jarlo Basê ???? (@jarlobase) March 18, 2020