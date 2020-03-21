MOVIES
Some PUVs still ferry some stranded commuters along EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday midnight following the suspension of all public transport in line with the strict implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Filipino musician writes song about class divide during Luzon quarantine
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 21, 2020 - 5:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Dane Hipolito, who now goes by the stage name “Jarlo Basé,” has uploaded a song that tackles the conditions experienced by the underprivileged during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine in effect until April 12.

The lo-fi hip-hop demo of the song entitled “Korona” was posted on music sharing platform SoundCloud Friday evening.

It directly references the behavioral economic aspect of the quarantine, where Filipinos are forced by circumstances to work and risk exposure to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) despite stringent social distancing measures in place.

Korona (Demo) - Jarlo Basê by Jarlo Basê

VERSE 1 you're buying all the items in the market why? depriving everybody of protection why? cos money ain't a problem selfishness is the solution while you're living in delusion people struggle with starvation complain about the vendors not the government why? crowds are seen in public and you wonder why?

The lyrics echo the plethora of anecdotal evidence drawn from daily social realities that seem to have fallen deaf on government ears.

"Bakit di mapagbigyan ang / kahilingan ng madlang / makarating man lang sa hospital masakit nang humakbang,” a rap verse runs.

(Why not pay heed / to those in need / to whom a simple hospital visit means agony.)

“Life has left them nothing now / no privilege to stay inside," it elucidates.

Over the past week, the artist had been sharing sympathetic stories and posts that defended the masses against excoriation by certain influencers and celebrities, who were later criticized themselves.

Attentive fans might’ve also noticed that Jarlo was subtly dropping snippets of “Korona” through social media. 

Philstar
