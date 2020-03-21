Filipino musician writes song about class divide during Luzon quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Dane Hipolito, who now goes by the stage name “Jarlo Basé,” has uploaded a song that tackles the conditions experienced by the underprivileged during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine in effect until April 12.
The lo-fi hip-hop demo of the song entitled “Korona” was posted on music sharing platform SoundCloud Friday evening.
March 20, 2020
It directly references the behavioral economic aspect of the quarantine, where Filipinos are forced by circumstances to work and risk exposure to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) despite stringent social distancing measures in place.
Korona (Demo) - Jarlo Basê by Jarlo Basê
VERSE 1 you're buying all the items in the market why? depriving everybody of protection why? cos money ain't a problem selfishness is the solution while you're living in delusion people struggle with starvation complain about the vendors not the government why? crowds are seen in public and you wonder why?
The lyrics echo the plethora of anecdotal evidence drawn from daily social realities that seem to have fallen deaf on government ears.
"Bakit di mapagbigyan ang / kahilingan ng madlang / makarating man lang sa hospital masakit nang humakbang,” a rap verse runs.
(Why not pay heed / to those in need / to whom a simple hospital visit means agony.)
“Life has left them nothing now / no privilege to stay inside," it elucidates.
Over the past week, the artist had been sharing sympathetic stories and posts that defended the masses against excoriation by certain influencers and celebrities, who were later criticized themselves.
skl:— Jarlo Basê ???? (@jarlobase) March 17, 2020
sender is one of the teenage parents of ~baby mikay~ & basically i've been helping them buy infant/toddler milk since last year
it breaks my heart to imagine what the next few weeks would be like for them & the baby
i have more to say but for now
just please stay at home pic.twitter.com/YfYPkJb0ax
oh my... https://t.co/ckg3WyNUMH— Jarlo Basê ???? (@jarlobase) March 17, 2020
COMMUNITY QUARANTINE IS FOR THE RICH— EAT THE RICH ¦ COMMISSIONS OPEN (@chaelsining) March 17, 2020
SOCIAL DISTANCING IS FOR THE RICH
HEALTHCARE IS FOR THE RICH
RECOVERY IS FOR THE RICH
WAG NIYO KALIMUTAN FR FR https://t.co/9s5cojeybh
Hello influencer, meet 68yr old vendor Carlota. She doesnt earn from clicks or likes. This morning she was forced to walk for 2hrs from Caloocan to Divisoria because there was no public transpo. She needed to buy veggies, so she can sell & earn. Otherwise, she earns nothing. pic.twitter.com/6nGz6jFqJG— Nikolo Baua (@Nikobaua) March 17, 2020
March 17, 2020
While the government calls for everyone to stay at home during the community quarantine measures in Metro Manila, some poor Filipinos don't have a home.— Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 16, 2020
????STAR/Miguel de Guzman
More updates on the #COVID19 situation: https://t.co/qcx94TZnuP pic.twitter.com/PRmHOKgkbI
Attentive fans might’ve also noticed that Jarlo was subtly dropping snippets of “Korona” through social media.
dat ~bOunCÊ~ pic.twitter.com/DC2YONkHWb— Jarlo Basê ???? (@jarlobase) March 16, 2020
dunno if it's just me but this track makes me wanna ~groOve~ so so bad pic.twitter.com/3JV3cj40Ij— Jarlo Basê ???? (@jarlobase) March 16, 2020
March 18, 2020
'di ako galet ~— Jarlo Basê ???? (@jarlobase) March 18, 2020
but there's a kid who can't get rid of hunger she's been fighting since the last time that she ate was half a day ago
life has left them nothing now
no privilege to stay inside pic.twitter.com/YNApCtiYeI
CROWD SOURCING:— Jarlo Basê ???? (@jarlobase) March 18, 2020
bakit 'di mapagbigyan ang kahilingan ng madlang
makarating man lang sa hospital masakit nang humakbang
maari bang 'wag nang irehas naghahabol ng oras
'di aabutan kaniyang bukas bulsa'y lumalaki ang butas
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/cgU18Opri8
may lunas pa ba sa nangyayari sa paligid— Jarlo Basê ???? (@jarlobase) March 18, 2020
hirap atang umasa pag namumuhay ka sa gilid
swerte lang kami na nagkapera ang magulang
pero pa'no naman si juan na 'di tamad palaging kulang?
(2/2)
~pls share and let's help enlighten each other~
maraming salamat!
