Members of the Manila Police District Sta. Cruz police station set up a check point along Blumentritt Street in Manila on Sunday night to remind the public of the proper social distancing measure inside passenger jeepneys and the implementation of curfew from 8PM to 5AM.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Restricted movement in mainland Luzon until April 12 due to COVID-19 quarantine
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 16, 2020 - 8:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Luzon will be on quarantine until April 12, 2020, and employees who do not have "work from home" arrangements will have to stay at home, President Rodrigo Duterte said in a prerecorded message aired on Monday night,.

The message was aired at a public address attended by Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

Duterte, the movement of citizens will be "severely limited" under the enhanced community quarantine, while establishments providing basic services would remain open.

"I have come to the conclusion that stricter measures are necessary. For this reason pursuant to my powers as President under the Constitution and Republic Act 11332, I am placing the entire mainland of Luzon under quarantine until April 12, 2020 coinciding with the end of the Holy Week," Duterte said. 

"Everyone will stay at home, leaving their house only to buy food, medicine, and other necessities to survive the coming days."

To "ease the burden felt by the ordinary citizen," the president called on the private sector release the pro-rated 13th Month pay for workers.

Barangay captains must enforce quarantine

He said barangay captains, or chairpersons, would be the government's first point of contact with citizens and would be responsible for enforcing the home quarantines and for making sure people who need it will get food.

"If there is a barangay captain who does not fulfill his duty in going around to find out how citizens are faring, if you are scared of dying of COVID-19, then you have no business being a government official," he said. 

Earlier that day, the Palace announced that President Rodrigo Duterte was declaring an "enhanced community quarantine" over the entire Luzon including Metro Manila as part of a continuous push to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

"What has been in effect was a general quarantine which allows substantial freedom for purposes of work and other essential services," Duterte said.

“If it's possible to work home you may do so.. But if not, you don't have a choice to stay home."

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo earlier Monday assured the public that there would be food available during the enhanced quarantine. "We will not stop the entry of food supply. Markets should also remain open. I think even in Macau, they remained open," Panelo said.

As of this writing, there are currently some 156,000 patients of the new virus around the globe. — with reports from Agence France-Presse 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

