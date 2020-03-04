MOVIES
Kim at her contract renewal signing with ABS-CBN
ABS-CBN/Released
ABS-CBN working on protecting, getting justice for Kim Chiu
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2020 - 8:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN has condemned the shooting incident involving Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu together with her personal assistant and driver.

In a statement released by the network on Wednesday, the TV network said that they are relieved that none of the people in the vehicle got hurt.

“ABS-CBN condemns the shooting incident this morning involving the vehicle carrying its artist Kim Chiu, her personal assistant, and her driver in Quezon City,” the TV giant said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

“The network is relieved that none of them got hurt and is taking measures to ensure their safety. Our priority now is attending to their needs as they cope with this traumatic experience,” it added.

The network also thanked the authorities for quickly responding to the incident and securing their talent.

“ABS-CBN would like to thank the authorities for quickly responding to the incident and securing Kim and her companions,” it said.

The Kapamilya network assured Kim that they will be working with the authorities for her to get justice.  

“We are currently working closely with the authorities who are investigating the incident in the hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice."

