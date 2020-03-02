Why these celebrity moms, chef trust Monterey Meats

MANILA, Philippines — In our hearts—and tummies—we as Filipinos are natural foodies. And a big part of our palate repertoire involves a variety of meats—carefully prepared, marinated, tenderized, sautéed, slow-cooked, roasted, and so on, resulting to the most flavorful dishes for our enjoyment and satisfaction.

In this regard, it’s important to have a reliable go-to source that offers meat only in its best quality, especially in light of the recent African Swine Flu (ASF) outbreak.

Given its strict animal health and biosecurity protocol that’s received certification from the National Meat Inspection Service, Monterey provides and delivers the freshest and safest meat for consumption.

Swearing by Monterey’s “Farm to Fork Freshness,” proud celebrity moms and a talented local chef come forward to say their piece as individuals worth their salt in Filipino cooking:

Actress-TV host LJ Moreno-Alapag

For LJ, convenience and ease are key, especially when she’s preparing for potlucks in time for special occasions and get-togethers. That’s why she’s a fan of Monterey’s pre-marinated meat products.

Just recently, one special pre-marinated offering has caught her attention, fitting her exact requirements—the Monterey Pork Tenderloin BBQ Skewers.

Chef-entrepreneur Cy Ynares

When it comes to meat choices, this former advertising executive turned self-made home baker is not so easy to please.

Cy Ynares, now more popularly known as The Bald Baker, makes sure to pick out the best cuts from the most trusted brand.

“For me, I Trust In Monterey! @montereymeats follow the strictest quality protocols in their farms so i'm assure of clean and safe meat. Yasss!” he said in an Instagram post.

Actress Camille Prats

As a mom of three, Camille now knows her stuff when it comes to home-cooked family meals. This has, according to her, become more apparent since they have started living on their own.

And how did she become such an expert you ask? Through her mom of course! Not only did she teach her what she knows about Pinoy dishes, but she also taught her to choose high-quality meat.

“I'm confident that I'm giving the best for my family most especially with what they eat. :) I only trust Monterey for our meat selection.”

For her, another great thing is that Monterey also delivers!

‘Farm to Fork’ philosophy

Bringing the freshest, cleanest and safest meats to every Filipino family’s table is no easy feat. Hence, Monterey employs a lot of thought and care in handling its products.

It follows the best standards consistently, employs only modern meat fabrication equipment, and displays the meats properly in its shops.

In over 400 stores nationwide, manned by expertly trained crews of butchers and merchandisers, Monterey has provided Filipinos with a wide variety of meats from pork to chicken, beef to lamb. It also now boasts of its “Timplados” or ready-to-cook, marinated products for more convenience and home-style goodness.

Through its efforts over the years, Monterey has become a Hall of Famer Awardee for being the Outstanding Filipino Retailer in the Food Category, bestowed by the Philippine Retailers Association, as well as Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand from 2010 to 2018, as voted by consumers.

For more information, visit the Monterey website at https://www.monterey.com.ph/. For deliveries, you can call (02) 8633-6328.