MOVIES
MUSIC
These proud celebrity moms and a talented local chef swear by Monterey’s “Farm to Fork Freshness.”
Photos from www.instagram.com/camilleprats & www.instagram.com/thelollicakechic
Why these celebrity moms, chef trust Monterey Meats
Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2020 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — In our hearts—and tummies—we as Filipinos are natural foodies. And a big part of our palate repertoire involves a variety of meats—carefully prepared, marinated, tenderized, sautéed, slow-cooked, roasted, and so on, resulting to the most flavorful dishes for our enjoyment and satisfaction.  

In this regard, it’s important to have a reliable go-to source that offers meat only in its best quality, especially in light of the recent African Swine Flu (ASF) outbreak.

Given its strict animal health and biosecurity protocol that’s received certification from the National Meat Inspection Service, Monterey provides and delivers the freshest and safest meat for consumption.

Swearing by Monterey’s “Farm to Fork Freshness,” proud celebrity moms and a talented local chef come forward to say their piece as individuals worth their salt in Filipino cooking:

Actress-TV host LJ Moreno-Alapag

For LJ, convenience and ease are key, especially when she’s preparing for potlucks in time for special occasions and get-togethers. That’s why she’s a fan of Monterey’s pre-marinated meat products.

Just recently, one special pre-marinated offering has caught her attention, fitting her exact requirements—the Monterey Pork Tenderloin BBQ Skewers.

Chef-entrepreneur Cy Ynares

When it comes to meat choices, this former advertising executive turned self-made home baker is not so easy to please.

Cy Ynares, now more popularly known as The Bald Baker, makes sure to pick out the best cuts from the most trusted brand.

“For me, I Trust In Monterey! @montereymeats follow the strictest quality protocols in their farms so i'm assure of clean and safe meat. Yasss!” he said in an Instagram post.

Actress Camille Prats

As a mom of three, Camille now knows her stuff when it comes to home-cooked family meals. This has, according to her, become more apparent since they have started living on their own.

And how did she become such an expert you ask? Through her mom of course! Not only did she teach her what she knows about Pinoy dishes, but she also taught her to choose high-quality meat.

“I'm confident that I'm giving the best for my family most especially with what they eat. :) I only trust Monterey for our meat selection.”

For her, another great thing is that Monterey also delivers!

‘Farm to Fork’ philosophy

Bringing the freshest, cleanest and safest meats to every Filipino family’s table is no easy feat. Hence, Monterey employs a lot of thought and care in handling its products.

It follows the best standards consistently, employs only modern meat fabrication equipment, and displays the meats properly in its shops.

In over 400 stores nationwide, manned by expertly trained crews of butchers and merchandisers, Monterey has provided Filipinos with a wide variety of meats from pork to chicken, beef to lamb. It also now boasts of its “Timplados” or ready-to-cook, marinated products for more convenience and home-style goodness.

Through its efforts over the years, Monterey has become a Hall of Famer Awardee for being the Outstanding Filipino Retailer in the Food Category, bestowed by the Philippine Retailers Association, as well as Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand from 2010 to 2018, as voted by consumers.

 

For more information, visit the Monterey website at https://www.monterey.com.ph/. For deliveries, you can call (02) 8633-6328.

AFRICAN SWINE FLU CAMILLE PRATS MONTEREY MEATS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FMG: There’s bliss in retirement
By Pat-P Daza | 11 hours ago
Freddie M. Garcia, president of ABS-CBN (or FMG as he is known in showbiz circles), retired in 2003 when he hit the mandatory...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jake Zyrus' mom to Sarah Geronimo, Mommy Divine: Relate much
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Jake Zyrus’ own “Mommie Dearest” weighed in on the issue.
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Tinraydor n’yo ko!’: Security aide recalls Mommy Divine’s reaction to Sarah, Matteo wedding
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Sarah Geronimo’s former security detail narrated his version of what happened on the night of February 20 at the reception...
Entertainment
fbfb
Tala scores 100 million views on YouTube
By Baby A. Gil | 11 hours ago
A big congratulations to Sarah Geronimo.
Entertainment
fbfb
'It's Showtime' apologizes for missing jackpot prize on Piling Lucky
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Showtime director Bobet Vidanes, in a live statement, announced that contestant Ginalyn Canillo was then awarded the prize...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Regine Velasquez shares message for Sarah Geronimo, Mommy Divine over wedding issue
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez revealed that she was surprised upon learning that Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Sarah Geronimo finally speaks up on 'secret' wedding with Matteo Guidicelli
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Sarah Geronimo's co-hosts in the ABS-CBN Sunday variety show "ASAP" have congratulated the "Popstar Royalty" and her husband...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
Nathalie putting love on hold
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
Barely two years ago when she talked to Funfare, Nathalie Hart was pregnant and looking forward to living happily ever after...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
A heartfelt letter from a 79-year-old ABS-CBN viewer
By Kane Errol Choa | 11 hours ago
ABS-CBN has hogged the headlines for the past weeks as its franchise is expiring this year.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Who says three is a crowd?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The “dressing” of Hindi Tayo Pwede is French but it doesn’t refer to any kind of salad but the love scenes...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with