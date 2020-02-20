MOVIES
Sarah and Matteo getting married today?
Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - February 20, 2020 - 6:00am

MANILA, Philippines — BREAKING NEWS: A highly-reliable source told The STAR that Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli are getting married anytime today. The wedding is so hush-hush that, according to the source, Matteo’s family “will be present.” It’s not sure if Sarah’s parents, Divine and Delfin, are attending.

“They applied for a marriage license last Feb. 3,” said the source.

There have been reports that the sweethearts were planning to get married in Italy where Matteo’s dad comes from and the rumored date was March 14, the same date that another Sarah…Lahbati…and Richard Gutierrez are getting married.

Sarah and Matteo started going steady in 2014 and they reportedly got engaged in 2018 while vacationing abroad, but they confirmed it only late last year.

Last Feb. 14 and 15 when Sarah had a concert with Regine Velasquez at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Matteo supposedly tried but failed to greet Sarah in the dressing room because somebody prevented him, and he did give Sarah the bouquet of flowers onstage towards the end of the show. Matteo watched the concert with his family. Sarah’s mom was also present.

If indeed Sarah and Matteo are getting married today, The STAR could only wish them “Good Luck” and “Best Wishes,” and, as the Chinese would say, “100 years of blissful togetherness.”

Sarah and Matteo getting married today?
