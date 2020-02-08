Top 10 most traveled celebs

Have you ever run out of travel photos to post on your Facebook or Instagram pages? Worry no more because TravelTour Expo 2020 has got your back. But before you hit the road or set off on your next getaway, you may check out the best deals being offered at the three-day event held at the SMX Convention Center which started yesterday and is ongoing until tomorrow, Feb. 9.

SB19 and Karylle will grace the event today and tomorrow, respectively.

Hosted by the Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA), the 27th expo installment has released its 10 most traveled Pinoy celebrities based on the stars’ social media posts.

During the presscon held Tuesday, PTAA chairman Ritchie Tuano revealed these 10 personalities — Tim Yap, Heart Evangelista, Lovi Poe, Catriona Gray, Pia Wutzbach, Vicki Belo, Bea Alonzo, Nadine Lustre, Liza Soberano and Maine Mendoza.

“These days, social media has become one of the best tools for the travel and tourism industry. Pictures and videos are the best ways to entice people to visit a place. Celebrities, whether they realize it or not, do a lot to boost the visits to different locations within and outside the country. Their fans aspire to go where they go. Moreover, the public also gets to find out more about the places they visit. They provide both the glamour factor and the reassurance that the place is safe to visit,” Tuano said.

Thinking twice about going to the expo because of the 2019-nCoV? Tuano assured the public that there’s no need to worry.

“On the current situation that we have right now, the PTAA has employed precautionary measures for our patrons and exhibitors just to ensure their safety and we promote a responsible healthy environment. We are putting mandatory body temperature check in all access points of SMX. We’re also making available hand sanitizers in strategic locations all over the exhibition posts. We have a medical team with an ambulance on standby for the entire duration of the travel tour expo,” he said.

(Entry tickets to TravelTour Expo 2020 are available at the SMX Convention Center entrance. Tickets are priced at P70 for general admission [including students and children] and P50 for senior citizens. For Citi Credit Card holders, you may present a valid ID along with your card. Tickets are priced on a per day basis. The booths are located at Halls 1 to 4 at the ground floor and Function Rooms 1-5 at the second floor of the SMX Convention Center in Pasay.)