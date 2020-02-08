MOVIES
MUSIC
SB19 and Karylle will grace the event today and tomorrow
Top 10 most traveled celebs
Honey Orio-Escullar (The Philippine Star) - February 8, 2020 - 12:00am

Have you ever run out of travel photos to post on your Facebook or Instagram pages? Worry no more because TravelTour Expo 2020 has got your back. But before you hit the road or set off on your next getaway, you may check out the best deals being offered at the three-day event held at the SMX Convention Center which started yesterday and is ongoing until tomorrow, Feb. 9.

SB19 and Karylle will grace the event today and tomorrow, respectively.

Hosted by the Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA), the 27th expo installment has released its 10 most traveled Pinoy celebrities based on the stars’ social media posts.

During the presscon held  Tuesday, PTAA chairman Ritchie Tuano revealed these 10 personalities — Tim Yap, Heart Evangelista, Lovi Poe, Catriona Gray, Pia Wutzbach, Vicki Belo, Bea Alonzo, Nadine Lustre, Liza Soberano and Maine Mendoza.

“These days, social media has become one of the best tools for the travel and tourism industry. Pictures and videos are the best ways to entice people to visit a place. Celebrities, whether they realize it or not, do a lot to boost the visits to different locations within and outside the country. Their fans aspire to go where they go. Moreover, the public also gets to find out more about the places they visit. They provide both the glamour factor and the reassurance that the place is safe to visit,” Tuano said.

Thinking twice about going to the expo because of the 2019-nCoV? Tuano assured the public that there’s no need to worry.

“On the current situation that we have right now, the PTAA has employed precautionary measures for our patrons and exhibitors just to ensure their safety  and we promote a responsible healthy environment. We are putting mandatory body temperature check in all access points of SMX. We’re also making available hand sanitizers in strategic locations all over the exhibition posts. We have a medical team with an ambulance on standby for the entire duration of the travel tour expo,” he said.

(Entry tickets to TravelTour Expo 2020 are available at the SMX Convention Center entrance. Tickets are priced at P70 for general admission [including students and children] and P50 for senior citizens. For Citi Credit Card holders, you may present a valid ID along with your card. Tickets are priced on a per day basis. The booths are located at Halls 1 to 4 at the ground floor and Function Rooms 1-5 at the second floor of the SMX Convention Center in Pasay.)

KARYLLE RITCHIE TUANO SB19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
James Reid hints at real reason behind breakup with Nadine Lustre
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor James Reid gave a hint on why he and actress Nadine Lustre broke up.
Entertainment
fbfb
Maja Salvador reveals real score between Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Maja Salvador clarified that she’s not Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador's matchmaker.
Entertainment
fbfb
There’s perfect chemistry between James & Nancy
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
After the “look test,” those behind the anticipated The Soulmate Project were convinced (beyond reasonable doubt)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Yassi, Issa Pressman pay tribute to dad who died at 90
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Ronald Pressman, father of celebrity sisters Yassi and Issa, has died because of complications due to old age. He was...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2020 top 40 including Vickie Rushton, other comebacks
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 16 hours ago
Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI), led by chairperson Stella Marquez-Araneta, has presented to the press the top...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
The song that makes Basil cry
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
This is a story that Basil Valdez has never told — well, not until now.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Jamie: Basil’s songs resonate with me
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
Since the title of your concert with Basil is Love & Light, will it be a largely Christian concert?
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Love in the time of Artificial Intelligence
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 hour ago
Everybody loves a good love triangle, but here’s one that veers away from the usual. The formidable third wheel in the...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
The romance of divorce
By Lanz Aaron G. Tan | 1 hour ago
Is it possible to still love someone if there’s no future in sight?
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
DOTS close to Dingdong’s heart
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Dingdong Dantes’ grandfather and namesake Col. Sixto R. Dantes served 30 years in the Philippine Army and was a World...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with