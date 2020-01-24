Written in the stars: Year of Metal Rat 2020 celebrity predictions

MANILA, Philippines — Early this year, local showbiz was shaken by the breakup of one celebrity couple, but was also moved by the engagement of another.

What lies ahead in the lives of your favorite stars for this Year of the Metal Rat 2020?

According to astrologer and Women’s Journal magazine editor Rene Bisquera, the resourceful Rat (those born in the years 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) is the first sign in the Chinese zodiac, setting a fresh 12-year cycle in motion.

“As with anything new, expect to feel a renewed sense of excitement and possibility,” said Bisquera, who could be reached at bisquerarene@yahoo.com and will be in Starmall Las Piñas on January 25 at 5 p.m. for his annual card reading for shoppers.

Below are his 2020 readings for some of the world’s most popular and most talked-about celebrities based on their birthdays.

Maine Mendoza, Prince Harry, Kisses Delavin, Marjorie Barretto, Jane de Leon, Enrique Gil and Pia Wurtzbach

“What we’ve been saying as Year 2020 is first in a 12-year cycle, there’s a beginner’s luck for these celebs, coming in the form of a home or apartment move, immigration or a radical lifestyle change, questioning previously established relations. Or, a new course in a school setting. For some or all of these celebs, an award for being ‘first’ is indicated within the year.”

Kris Aquino, Sharon Cuneta, Catriona Gray and James Reid

“As last year was probably a good year for makeovers or re-fresher courses or reload clicks, these celebs this 2020 maybe, by their choice, a quiet year – contemplating, strategizing, strengthening whatever it is they have initiated, well, without fanfare. They will continue to do what they need to do under the social radar, so to speak.”

Regine Velasquez

“Here’s one celeb who in this age of social media will socialize even more than she did in previous years. She’ll have to deal with many, many people (clients, fans, associates) from among whom will come offers for partnerships for business – and even some indecent proposals.”

Bea Alonzo, Gretchen Barretto and Claudine Barretto

“As we’ve also said, opportunities are to be seized this year. These celebs will lead this rat pack. Those who have managed to develop (or update) their talents during the previous two to three years are keen on competition that awaits them now. Spectacular and unexpected achievements are possible. Those looking for projects/work need to redouble efforts and would get their dream jobs. There is a touch of ‘permanence’ here – that is at least good/working/lucky for the next six years.”

Gerald Anderson

“The lone wolf in this celeb rat pack, 2020 is year of adventure, speculation (or even outright gambling). He would be attracted to visit a far-off place, to court a seemingly unreachable star, to take a risk, business-wise, by putting all his eggs in one basket that does not assure profit or a return-on-investment. He needs to manage his expectation, meaning, not to be overly optimistic.”

Maymay Entrata, Jennylyn Mercado and Kathryn Bernardo

“The family and home is where the hearts of these celebs should belong -- buying, redecorating, refurbishing their present abodes. To top it all, this is a year for marriage/wedding – with good luck coming in along with welcoming a new member to their families.”

Alden Richards, Meghan Markle and Daniel Padilla

“For all their wealth and fame accumulated during the previous six years, these celebs will slow down to do some soul-searching while going about their usual public-oriented activities. They may be bothered by questions like: ‘Is this the life I would be leading for the rest of my days?,’ ‘Is there anything more I could do as an artist/celebrity/public figure?’

This year, they may also be invited, many times, to join a religion, or charismatic movement, or spiritual ‘new age’ group that advocates for cultural/ecological renaissance – and they will seriously consider their future role in it.”

President Rodrigo Duterte and Julia Barretto

“Metal Rat is most generous of all rats (though generosity not a main characteristic of rats). Also, Jupiter’s optimism does not sit well when in Capricorn which, as said, is sign of coldness, slave-driving (even greediness).

Metal element symbolizes autumn, that is, harvest time. Particularly interesting as Metal Rat year is a period during which the individuals having invested in important projects the preceding seven years can expect to see their incomes (or resources) strongly increase. For these celebs, this is the year of renewed ambitions and strategies.”

Sarah Geronimo, Liza Soberano and Nadine Lustre

“2020 is a tipping, ending point for these celebs. While the previous eight years was like an exciting, profitable roller-coaster ride, now is time to slow down or completely step on their brake shoes. Somehow this ending will arrive literally – relationships end for whatever reason, careers are put on pending mode, business stops being viable, and family members and close friends and associates take different and separate paths – or, in extreme cases, die.”

Overall, according to Bisquera, this Year of the Metal Rat or Jupiter in Capricorn period is for everyone trying to climb the social ladder.

“Opportunism is perfectly assumed and now valued in all classes of society. Greed may prevail... but frugality is the best practice. 2020 is conducive to business and professional promotions. Ambition and opportunism are reinforced,” he enthused.

“But, be always on guard,” he warned, “especially when success smiles as jealousy blooms profusely.”