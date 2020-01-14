MOVIES
'Frozen 2' poster
SM Cinemas/Released
Fil-Am composer gets Oscars 2020 nomination for 'Frozen 2' song
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2020 - 4:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Robert Lopez and wife Kristen Anderson Lopez have received another Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “Into The Unknown,” from the soundtrack of Disney’s blockbuster animated film “Frozen 2.”

According to a BroadwayWorld report, Robert said that “Into The Unkown” is a collaboration with artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios.  

“For us, ‘Into The Unknown’ is more than a song - it's a culmination of a decade-long collaboration with the incredible artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios, led by our partners and friends Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck,” he said.

“We have been so lucky to work hand-in-hand almost daily for five years helping to craft the story and songs for 'Frozen 2.' To be honored by the Academy once more means the world to us,” he added.

Robert and Kristen won the Oscar for their hit song "Let It Go" for the movie "Frozen" in 2014. The couple also won an Oscar for the song "Remember Me" from the Disney film "Coco" in 2017.

Robert is the youngest of only 15 people to have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony Award. He is also the only person to win all four more than once.

Robert and Kristen's Best Original Song is the only nomination that "Frozen 2" got at the Oscars for 2020.

