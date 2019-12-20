Fans slam J.K. Rowling anew over 'transphobic' remark

MANILA, Philippines — Bestselling author J.K. Rowling, known for writing the “Harry Potter” series, has been criticized once again by online users for her controversial social media posts — this time over a tweet called transphobic by both fans and non-fans.

The author trended on Twitter after saying she supports Maya Forstater, a researcher who lost her job and subsequently an employment tribunal case for her tweets attacking the transgender community.

“Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill,” Rowling’s tweet posted Thursday night read.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community said that by siding with Forstater, the influential “Harry Potter” author was justifying transphobia and the undermining of trans rights.

My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee.



Actress Patricia Arquette also replied to Rowling’s tweet saying that she did not support Forstater “for many reasons.”

“I am not afraid of being raped by a trans woman, in fact, I’m afraid FOR trans women as they have the highest likelihood of being raped in any group. I’m afraid of rapists who are -everywhere sadly,” Arquette’s reply read.

Forstater also quote-tweeted Rowling saying, “This is all i wanted for Christmas.”

A tax expert formerly working as a visiting fellow at think-tank Centre for Global Development, Forstater’s contract was not renewed earlier this year after she publicly posted negative views against the trans community.