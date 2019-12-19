Anne's 'mini me': Erwan Heussaff reveals baby is a girl

MANILA, Philippines — A-list power couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff just posted that the baby they are expecting is a girl.

“Our household is about to be ruled by two strong women. Can't wait!” celebrity chef Erwan posted on Instagram.

Anne posted a photograph around the same time with “Mini Me” in her caption.

The couple has been married for two years. They announced the pregnancy on social media in November.

“5/9” read the caption of the video Erwan posted on Instagram, leading netizens to speculate that the pregnancy is about five months in.

Anne and Erwan were married in Queenstown, New Zealand in November 2017 after being in a relationship for six years.