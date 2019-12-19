MOVIES
MUSIC
Celebrity power couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff just posted that the baby they are expecting is a girl.
Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff Instagram
Anne's 'mini me': Erwan Heussaff reveals baby is a girl
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 19, 2019 - 2:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — A-list power couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff just posted that the baby they are expecting is a girl.

“Our household is about to be ruled by two strong women. Can't wait!” celebrity chef Erwan posted on Instagram.

Anne posted a photograph around the same time with “Mini Me” in her caption.

The couple has been married for two years. They announced the pregnancy on social media in November.

“5/9” read the caption of the video Erwan posted on Instagram, leading netizens to speculate that the pregnancy is about five months in.

Anne and Erwan were married in Queenstown, New Zealand in November 2017 after being in a relationship for six years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ANNE CURTIS ERWAN HEUSSAFF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The groom cries, so does the bride
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
It happened when Cavite Vice Gov. Jolo Revilla and 2016 Bb. Pilipinas runner-up Angelica Alita were at a Christian ceremony...
Entertainment
fb tw
Sponsored
IN PHOTOS: Hashtag's Jameson Blake joins BUM Black Army
1 day ago
Dubbed the Black Army Collection, it features a range of cool streetwear suited for the teens of today. They can choose from...
Entertainment
fb tw
Bianca & Sherwin’s ‘secret’ revealed
By Ricky Lo | 10 days ago
Until last Friday night (Dec. 6) when they showed up together at the Manila Hotel for former Pres./Mayor Joseph “Earp”...
Entertainment
fb tw
Romance rumors add to onscreen chemistry of Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are two completely opposite people who fall in love with each other in the romantic...
Entertainment
fb tw
Sponsored
Piolo Pascual bares why he loves Christmas
1 day ago
Piolo Pascual may be one of the most reputable and recognizable actors in the industry today but away from the limelight,...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
14 hours ago
Yeng’s advice to Write About Love co-star Joem
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
At the recent presscon for Write About Love, TBA Studios’ official entry in the 2019 (45th) Metro Manila Film Festival,...
Entertainment
fb tw
14 hours ago
Woodrose Chorale wins Grand Prix in Slovakia
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 14 hours ago
The PAREF Woodrose School Chorale from Muntinlupa City was proclaimed the Grand Prix winner in the Folklore Category at the...
Entertainment
fb tw
14 hours ago
The Clash 2 winner
By Bot Glorioso | 14 hours ago
With his interpretation of Fantasia Barrino’s I Believe, Jeremiah Tiangco became the grand champion of The Clash Season...
Entertainment
fb tw
14 hours ago
Patio Victoria’s ‘old world’ charm
By Robbie Pangilinan | 14 hours ago
Event venues have sprouted all over the metro, each one unique and Instagram-worthy. But none compares to the beauty and elegance...
Entertainment
fb tw
14 hours ago
‘Earthshaking’ details about Star Wars
By Raymond de Asis Lo L.A. Correspondent | 14 hours ago
One would be easily forgiven to think that director J.J. Abrams brought with him the Millennium Falcon when he joined us for...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with