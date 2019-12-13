MOVIES
This image shows undated photo of broadcast journalist Cesar Apolinario who passed away on Dec. 13, 2019.
Facebook/GMA
Broadcaster Cesar Apolinario passes away
(Philstar.com) - December 13, 2019 - 5:13pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 6:13 p.m.) — Award-winning broadcast journalist of GMA-7 and film director Cesar Apolinario passed away on Friday. He was 46.

Apolinario's death was confirmed by his home network GMA-7 in a statement.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Kapuso, Cesar Apolinario, Jr., who peacefully joined his Creator today, December 13, 2019.

An award-winning broadcast journalist, writer, and director, Cesar will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues, especially those in GMA News and Public Affairs and in the film industry, where he devoted the best years of his life.

A loyal Kapuso, his dedication to his craft as a news reporter, producer, and public affairs host will continue to serve as an inspiration to all.

We join his entire family and loved ones in praying for his eternal repose," the statement read.

Apolinario started his career in the field of journalism in 1998 after earning a degree of Communication Arts from the University of Santo Tomas.

He also worked at former RPN Channel-9 as a part-time writer, reporter and cameraman.

Apolinario then started his career at GMA-7 in 1999 as a researcher and cameraman for “I Witness.”

His most recent program was GMA-7’s magazine show “iJuander.”

Aside from being a broadcast journalist and TV personality, Apolinario also ventured into filmmaking, as a director and scriptwriter.

He won Metro Manila Film Fest Best Director for the movie “Banal” in 2008.

Some of Apolinario’s colleagues and friends earlier paid tribute to him following his demise.

“He was more than a colleague, he was a friend. There are no words. Godspeed and rest in peace @CesarApolinario,” reporter Raffy Tima said in a tweet.

 — Rosette Adel

Philstar























