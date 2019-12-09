MOVIES
From left: Filipina actress Susan Africa; Zozibini Tunzi succeeded Philippines' Catriona Gray and bested 89 other countries as new Miss Universe.
Susan Africa via Instagram, screenshot; Miss Universe Organization/Alex Mertz
'Congrats Miss S. Africa': Celebrities react to Miss Universe 2019
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 3:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Although Gazini Ganados failed to reach the top 20 of Miss Universe 2019, celebrities showed their gratitude to the Miss Universe Philippines 2019 titleholder.

Kapamilya celebrities Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Bianca Gonzalez, Jed Madela, Pokwang, as well as Ruffa Gutierrez and Tim Yap, posted on their social media accounts their admiration for the Cebuana beauty queen.

“Sabi ni Gazini ‘No one shall be left behind’ so walang iwanan!!! We still love u Gazini!!!” Vice said.

“Maraming Salamat @gazzzini. You made us proud! #MissUnivers2019,” Anne wrote on her Twitter account.

Bianca wrote on her Twitter account, “Thank you for representing the country so well, @gazzzini!!!!,” while Ruffa wrote “Thank you for trying your best @gazzzini.”

Meanwhile, Tim wanted to see Gazini wear the final gown designer Cary Santiago made, but Gazini failed to enter the next round.

“Would have wanted to see @gazzzini wear the gown Cary Santiago made for her. Still, good job, Gazini!!!  We are still behind you. Chin up, Philippines!” he wrote.  

“You were still amazing and beautiful @gazzzini! The entire country is proud of you! Thank you,” Jed wrote on her Twitter account.

Pokwang, meanwhile, could not believe that Gazini failed to advance, but she is hopeful the Philippines will rise again next year.

“Why o why??? o.....why??? O why? hang nangyare??? #Philippines #MissUniverse2019 oh well bawi nalang next year!! Laban lang ganon talaga.... atleast pasok naman sa Top 20,” she said.  

People also jokingly congratulated actress Susan Africa because this year's winner is again from S. Africa (South Africa).

"Haha! Trending ka na naman basta South Africa ang Miss Universe!" said one of the memes that Susan shared in her Instagram stories.

"Grabe! What can I say!" Susan said with a lughing while crying emoji.

2019 MISS UNIVERSE GAZINI GANADOS MISS UNIVERSE SUSAN AFRICA
Philstar
