The Thai beauty-turned-K-pop star was praised in for having porcelain skin, long blonde hair and being the most attractive among Blackpink “in terms of American beauty standards.”
Blackpink via YouTube, screengrab
Blackpink's Lisa deemed ‘most beautiful woman’ in Asia. Would Alden agree?
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — November continues to be a good month for Korean girl group Blackpink.

After sweeping all three awards it was nominated for at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards and setting a record among K-pop groups with one billion YouTube views for “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” on Monday, all four Blackpink members were recently included in TCC Asia’s Most Beautiful Faces in Asia 2019 list.

The band’s main dancer and lead rapper Lalisa Manoban, popularly known as “Lisa,” ranked first. Meanwhile, her fellow members took the 3rd (Jennie), 13th (Rosé) and 22nd (Jisoo) spots on the list.

TCC Asia’s Most Beautiful Faces in Asia is published yearly by TC Candler.

TC Candler also created the Annual Independent Critics List of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year, where Lisa ranked 9th last year.

The Thai beauty-turned-K-pop star was praised in a July interview with people in New York City for having porcelain skin and long blonde hair. A woman said she found Lisa to be the most attractive among Blackpink “in terms of American beauty standards.”

Last week, Lisa was also announced as a new endorser of global fashion brand Penshoppe.

“We are excited to have Lisa in our growing Penshoppe family,” Golden ABC’s Vice President for brand management Jeff Bascon said in a statement.

"She is effortlessly talented and her natural rhythm brings out the confidence in whatever she wears."

Alden’s crush

Even Filipino heartthrob and Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards couldn’t help but fanboy over Blackpink’s maknae or youngest member, tagging her in an Instagram post in October.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yung tinitingnan mo lang siya sa malayo...

A post shared by Alden Richards (@aldenrichards02) on

“Yung tinitingnan mo lang siya sa malayo (When you can only admire someone from afar)..." Alden’s Instagram post read.

At 22, Lisa became the most followed K-pop artist on Instagram in April. She now has around 26.9 million followers as of writing.

Alden also quote-tweeted in October a promotional video for Lisa and Ragnarok M mobile game crossover event, saying “I died watching this.”

Just last week, the “Hello, Love, Goodbye” actor tweeted a screengrab of his Ragnarok avatar holding hands with an animated, non-playable character of Lisa.

Blackpink’s rise

Blackpink is also on the 2019 TIME 100 Next List.

“This year, Blackpink also became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella, heralding a new era of Korean acts stepping past language barriers to play global stages,” a post on the TIME website read.

“Blackpink’s success has been powered in part by a devoted legion of digitally savvy fans—in this case, Blinks—who, among other things, helped its flashy “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” music video reach 1 billion streams.”

The K-pop band has 31 million YouTube subscribers, “more than any other music group in the world,” according to TIME.

