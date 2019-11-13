Morisette Amon on walk out issue: 'I take full responsibility'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Morisette Amon broke her silence on the walk out issue at Kiel Alo’s concert.

In her Instagram account, Morisette posted her statement in her Instagram story.

“Took some time to process things despite the schedules before me, but with much prayer and as I have never done this before, please let me start by saying sorry,” she said.

"To Tito Jobert and Kiel Alo who was celebrating his birthday concert at the Music Museum that night, what I've done was out of character but I still do take full responsibility," she added.

The singer confirmed that her walk out was triggered by an interview with ABS-CBN veteran showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual, who asked her about the issue surrounding her family.

“I guess I was also triggered by the surprise interview minutes before performing, regarding the issues between me and my family. This private matter is something I purposely did not want to openly share for fear that healing might not prosper between us. The moment got the best of me, and it wasn’t fair to those who expected me to come out on stage as one of the concert’s guests that evening,” she said.

Nonetheless, she apologized to the reporter as he was only doing his job.

“I also want to apologize to Sir Mario Dumaual who, I was told, felt bad about the situation. I understand completely that he was doing his job and value it as much as I do mine,” she said.

It can be recalled that a viral video showed Jobert Sucaldito, the concert's producer, saying that after the interview, Amon broke down and was unable to perform. He, however, clarified that Dumaual did not do anything wrong and the interview went well.

In another video, Sucaldito can be seen asking Morisette to greet the audience on stage so they could see that she was in the venue, but she left the hall instead.

Internet users criticized Morisette for her supposed "unprofessional" behavior.

In her Instagram story, the singer asked for the public’s prayer for her continued healing.

"Please pray for me as I journey towards healing, my family's, and the people around me. I am overwhelmed though by those who reached out to me with love and support, not just these past couple of days but earlier on this year, during this particularly painful season of my life. I appreciate all of you,” she said.

"As Christmas is fast approaching, I am also reminded by the coming of our Lord and I am grateful for His love, kindness, forgiveness, and guiding hand in my life. Wishing you all and your families a happy blessed Christmas!”