MOVIES
MUSIC
Singer Morisette Amon
Sony Music/Released
Morisette Amon on walk out issue: 'I take full responsibility'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 13, 2019 - 9:26am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Morisette Amon broke her silence on the walk out issue at Kiel Alo’s concert.

In her Instagram account, Morisette posted her statement in her Instagram story.

“Took some time to process things despite the schedules before me, but with much prayer and as I have never done this before, please let me start by saying sorry,” she said.

"To Tito Jobert and Kiel Alo who was celebrating his birthday concert at the Music Museum that night, what I've done was out of character but I still do take full responsibility," she added.

The singer confirmed that her walk out was triggered by an interview with ABS-CBN veteran showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual, who asked her about the issue surrounding her family.

“I guess I was also triggered by the surprise interview minutes before performing, regarding the issues between me and my family. This private matter is something I purposely did not want to openly share for fear that healing might not prosper between us. The moment got the best of me, and it wasn’t fair to those who expected me to come out on stage as one of the concert’s guests that evening,” she said.

Nonetheless, she apologized to the reporter as he was only doing his job.

“I also want to apologize to Sir Mario Dumaual who, I was told, felt bad about the situation. I understand completely that he was doing his job and value it as much as I do mine,” she said.  

It can be recalled that a viral video showed Jobert Sucaldito, the concert's producer, saying that after the interview, Amon broke down and was unable to perform. He, however, clarified that Dumaual did not do anything wrong and the interview went well. 

In another video, Sucaldito can be seen asking Morisette to greet the audience on stage so they could see that she was in the venue, but she left the hall instead.

Internet users criticized Morisette for her supposed "unprofessional" behavior.

In her Instagram story, the singer asked for the public’s prayer for her continued healing.

"Please pray for me as I journey towards healing, my family's, and the people around me. I am overwhelmed though by those who reached out to me with love and support, not just these past couple of days but earlier on this year, during this particularly painful season of my life. I appreciate all of you,” she said.

"As Christmas is fast approaching, I am also reminded by the coming of our Lord and I am grateful for His love, kindness, forgiveness, and guiding hand in my life. Wishing you all and your families a happy blessed Christmas!” 

MORISETTE AMON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quiboloy accepts Vice Ganda's challenge, praises 'Eat Bulaga'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya comedian Vice Ganda’s challenge has been accepted by Kingdom of Jesus Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.
Entertainment
A1’s Ben Adams picks Morisette over Catriona Gray, Sarah Geronimo
1 day ago
Ben Adams, the lead singer of chart-topping boyband a1 and now a prominent producer based in the UK, teams up with Filipina...
Entertainment
Regine Velasquez shares trivia about Anne Curtis' pregnancy
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez revealed that she knew that Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis is already pregnant even before...
Entertainment
FULL TEXT: Philippines' Bea Patricia Magtanong's Miss International 2019 speech
By Ratziel San Juan | 17 hours ago
After making it to the top eight at the 59th Miss International Beauty Pageant, Miss Philippines Bea Patricia “Patch”...
Entertainment
Philippines' Patch Magtanong finishes at Miss International 2019 top 8
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Philippines' Bea Patricia "Patch" Magtanong at the Miss International pageant held today in Japan.
Entertainment
Latest
10 minutes ago
Regine Velasquez reacts to viral 'nganga' video with Catriona Gray
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 minutes ago
Regine also added that she told Catriona to continue pursuing her singing.
Entertainment
10 hours ago
What you should know about mental illness
By Ricky Lo | 10 hours ago
The confessions of celebrities, mostly young, are alarming.
Entertainment
10 hours ago
Jonas Brothers release Christmas song
By Baby A. Gil | 10 hours ago
The Jonas Brothers have released a Christmas single.
Entertainment
10 hours ago
Anatomy of past and future love
By Pablo A. Tariman | 10 hours ago
Watching Ice Idanan’s Cara x Jagger is like putting a relationship on a microscope with every details of a past and...
Entertainment
10 hours ago
Janine: After Babae at Baril, what?
By Jerry Donato | 10 hours ago
Janine’s simple, timid dramatis persona is thrown into a life in which male voice and gender stereotype are strong....
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with