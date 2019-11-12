MOVIES
Bea Patricia Magtanong delivering her speech
Miss International via Facebook live, screengrab
FULL TEXT: Philippines' Bea Patricia Magtanong's Miss International 2019 speech
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 12, 2019 - 4:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — After making it to the top eight at the 59th Miss International beauty pageant in Japan on Tuesday, Miss Philippines Bea Patricia “Patch” Magtanong aced at the final speech competition.

The 25-year-old legal counsel, previously crowned as Bb. Pilipinas-International 2019, spoke out against double standards faced by women everywhere and what it really means to celebrate female empowerment.

Here is Patch’s full speech:

Konnichiwa, mina san (good day, everyone).

When I was younger, I found it strange that I was subjected to different standards as other boys my age.

When I got older, and even more so when I became a lawyer, I began to question these standards and challenge them.

Why should women live in fear of harassment, violence, and discrimination when basic human decency calls for respect, tolerance, and compassion.

To cheer all women means to support all women, regardless of the race, religion, or background.

But not only this; it also means to remove the barriers that prevent women from realizing their full potential.

Miss International does this by fostering a global culture of women empowerment and gender quality.

And through this platform, we can ensure that no women, anytime, anywhere is left behind.

Domo arigato gozaimasu (thank you very much).

