Philippines' Patch Magtanong
Miss International via Facebook live, screengrab
Philippines' Patch Magtanong finishes at Miss International 2019 top 8
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 12, 2019 - 4:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines' Bea Patricia "Patch" Magtanong lands at the top 8 of the Miss International 2019 pageant held on Tuesday in Japan.

Miss Thailand succeeds Venezuela's Mariem Velazco as the new Miss International.

Patch at the National Costume competition. Miss International via Facebook live, screengrab

Philippines' Ma. Ahtisa Manalo finished as first runner-up at last year's pageant.

"To cheer all women means to support all women, regardless of the race, religion, or background," Patch said in her speech, which she wrote.

Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa from the Philippines interviewed the contestants about their experiences during the pageant.

Kylie asked Patch: "What's harder, the pageant or passing the Bar exam?"

"That's a very difficult question. I would have to say beauty pageant was harder for me because I had training for four years to study, actually, my whole life, I've been studying and in Law School, to succeed, you have to study. But here in beauty pageants, there are so many factors. Your walk, your makeup, your hair, and even how you socialize with other people, and it took me so long to learn it and I only had a few months and I had to say it's harder," Patch said.

Patch at the Evening Gown competition. Miss International via Facebook live, screengrab

 

Patch at the top 15. Miss International via Facebook live, screengrab

 

Patch at the Final 8. Miss International via Facebook live, screengrab

 

Patch delivering her speech. Miss International via Facebook live, screengrab

Patch being interviewed by Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa of the Philippines. Miss International via Facebook live, screengrab

Even before landing at the top 8, the 24-year-old legal counsel from Bataan consistently topped pageant experts' lists.

Hours before the coronation night, Patch posted a lengthy Instagram post saying she felt like she already won with her experiences in the pageant.

“I came to Miss International expecting 3 weeks of stress, anxiety and ruthless competition with ultra competitive ladies who were nothing like me. Instead, I got the most amazing cultural experience of my life, and friendships to last for a lifetime,” she said.  

“I believe I was able to maximize my time here in Miss International. I grew so much, I learned more about the world and other cultures than I ever have before and I experienced Japan in a way I never would have gotten to if I didn’t join this pageant. Most of all, I had a whole lot of fun!” she added.

She said that her pageant journey will remain to her in her entire life as she met different friends along the way.

“I will carry my Miss International journey with me my entire life, and I will never forget the beautiful souls I met along the way. I didn’t expect to connect so deeply with so many of my sisters, because we come from different countries, but it was so easy, and every person I talked to, I felt so at home,” she said.

Patch also asked for prayers to her countrymen and she said she’s honored representing the county.

“The crown is still waiting for its new queen, but I already feel like I’ve won. Thank you to everybody supporting me, to my entire country, and beyond it. It’s been an honor representing the Philippines, and today is the day! Please say a little prayer for me!” she said. 

The Philippines' Miss International winners are Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Lara Quigaman (2005) and Kylie Verzosa (2016).

