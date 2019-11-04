MOVIES
MUSIC
Festive Christmas wedding for Rodjun & Dianne
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - November 4, 2019 - 12:00am

As they wished, Rodjun Cruz and Dianne Medina will cap their 12-year romance with a pre-Christmas wedding on Dec. 21 at the Manila Cathedral with only family members, relatives and close friends in attendance.

“We want it festive,” said Dianne, “so what better time to have it than during the merriest season of the year?”

The sweethearts have just come back from Turkey where they had their prenup pictorial which was a collaboration among them, Nice Print Photography and Travel Specialist Ventures.

“Our initial plan was to do it in Prague,” related Dianne who, at 33, is 11 months older than Rodjun. “But then, Rodjun’s mom (Melody Cruz Lustre) got sick last February so we had to postpone the trip. (Melody succumbed to pancreatic cancer in March. ­­— RFL). Prague wasn’t available to Nice Print and Travel Specialist suggested Turkey which was just as nice.”

It was expensive to hire a make-up artist so Dianne had to do it herself. Her stylist was Jemi Nicdao.

It was during their stint at Star Magic when Rodjun and Dianne began going steady, having grown close as members of You Can Dance celebrity edition. It took Rodjun only two months to win Dianne’s nod.

“He had a crush on me and I had a crush on him, so ganoon kabilis.” (Laughter)

Both religious, they attend Mass and visit the Adoration Chapel together.

Rodjun is from the showbiz Cruz clan while Dianne counts beauty queens as relatives including former Bb. Pilipinas-Universe Gem Padilla, 2016 Bb. Pilipinas-Universe Maxine Medina and 2019 Miss World Tourism Glaiza Perez. Dianne’s late mom, Maria Josefa Padilla Perez, finished among the Top 10 in the 1973 Bb. Pilipinas pageant won by Margie Moran. Former actress now US-based Edna Diaz is married to Dianne’s uncle Rene Perez (her mom’s cousin).

With both parents gone, during the wedding Rodjun will have to walk alone. Dianne will be given away by her father, Frisco Tito Medina, and her 94-year-old lola Corazon Perez.

“Our wedding will be festive,” said Dianne, “but we will miss family members who are gone.”

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

 

DIANNE MEDINA RODJUN CRUZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Another Ang businessman denies links to a Barretto
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
After Atong Ang denied his alleged relationship with actresses Gretchen and Claudine Barretto and their niece Nicole, San...
Entertainment
‘All About Gemma’
By Danny Dolor | 1 day ago
When Gemma Cruz won the Miss International title in 1964, a book titled All About Gemma was published shortly thereafter...
Entertainment
Close encounter with Angelina Jolie
2 days ago
“Family is earned. Family is built through loyalty and shared values.”
Entertainment
The Syota ng Bayan is back from ‘somewhere’
By Ricky Lo | 7 days ago
Gone for 15 years, Priscilla Almeda (real name, in case you have forgotten, Abby Viduya) is back to resume where she has left...
Entertainment
'I’m not a mistress for money': Marjorie Barretto reveals Echiverri is dad of youngest daughter
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Marjorie Barretto has finally admitted that former Caloocan Mayor Recom Echiverri is the father of her youngest daughter...
Entertainment
Latest
2 days ago
Episode 3: Feelers from the Great Beyond
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Sunset and evening star, And one clear call for me! And may there be no moaning of the bar, When I put out to sea —...
Entertainment
2 days ago
Old dog, new tricks Film review: Unforgettable
By Ferdinand Topacio | 2 days ago
For those of us who are of the opinion that Sarah Geronimo is a good but not great actress, Unforgettable just might change...
Entertainment
2 days ago
My Chemical Romance is back for a reunion show
By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
My Chemical Romance is carrying on.
Entertainment
3 days ago
2019 Mutya replaced by runner-up
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 3 days ago
Reigning Mutya ng Pilipinas Tyra Rae Florito Goldman’s bid to vie in the 2019 Miss Tourism International in Malaysia...
Entertainment
3 days ago
Episode 2 Rattled: The Spirit That Refuses to Go Away
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
She woke up feeling a coldness that she didn’t feel before.
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with