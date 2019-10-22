WATCH: Alden Richards praises Maine Mendoza's acting in 'Isa Pa With Feelings'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards is proud of on-screen partner Maine Mendoza for her portrayal in the now showing Black Sheep movie "Isa Pa With Feelings."

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Alden said he and Maine always talked to each other and he is happy for Maine’s project that paired her with other actors.

Related Stories WATCH: Alden Richards debuts at Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival

“Nagkakausap kami during ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye.’ Kinamusta ko rin how she was doing the 'yung movie nila ni Carlo (Aquino) na 'Isa Pa With Feelings' and I'm really happy for her na nagkakaroon siya ng opportunity at least to be paired with different love teams and to be able to do projects and role na pwede siyang mag-grow,” Alden said.

During the interview, Alden also said that right from the trailer, he saw how much Maine has developed in her acting skills.

“With this project, sobrang nakita ko 'yung, sa trailer, I've worked with Maine in the longest time and the way I see the trailer nakita ko na kung gaano siya nagdevelop in terms of delivering a character, so looking forward din ako mapanood 'yung pelikula,” he said.

Recently, Alden was the host of the launch of PHirst Park Homes Inc. (PPHI), the affordable housing unit of listed developer Century Properties Group, Inc. in partnership with Japan’s global business enterprise Mitsubishi Corporation in Pandi, Bulacan.

The Pandi project unveiled 11 hectares out of the planned 18 hectares, with an initial Php1.6-billion inventory of the planned Php2.9 billion in total sales revenues. It is a follow-up to the success of PHirst’s first three communities in Tanza, Cavite; Lipa, Batangas; and San Pablo, Laguna, which has sold 3,800 homes valued at P6.4 billion as of August 2019.

Located near the Pandi Municipal Hall and Immaculate Conception Parish, PHirst Park Homes Pandi is also accessible via the Santa Maria Pandi Road from the Bocaue or Balagtas exits of the North Luzon Expressway. — Video by Deni Bernardo, editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.