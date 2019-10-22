ALLURE
WATCH: Alden Richards debuts at Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 22, 2019 - 3:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Alden Richards revisited his modeling roots as he recently showcased new pieces from Avel x Alden, his first fashion collection co-designed with good friend and designer Avel Bacudio, at the recently concluded Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival (PMFF) in Pasig City.

The show presented Avel x Alden's second drop or fall-winter range that includes thicker smart fabric, double-lined hoodies and longer silhouettes for those traveling to cooler climates, Bacudio told Philstar.com

The second drop, which will soon be available exclusively on e-commerce platform Zilingo, contains pieces based on outfits Alden usually wears while in transit in airports, he said.

Alden disclosed that he began co-designing the collection while filming "Hello, Love, Goodbye," his first Star Cinema movie with Kathryn Bernardo that was recently hailed as the highest-grossing Filipino flick of all time. 

He said that he also hopes to wear some of his co-designed pieces in his new GMA drama series, "The Gift."

— Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, edited by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

