‘What do I like most about Luis? His butt, hehehehe!’

Ask Jessy Mendiola pointblank what part of her boyfriend Luis Manzano’s body and she gives a straightforward answer.

“His puwet,” Jessy laughed. (You wonder why? Stay tuned.)

The STAR talked to Batangas Rep. Vilma “Ate Vi” Santos’ future (soon-to-be?) daughter-in-law at the classy Pio’s Kitchen (owned and managed by charming couple Mon and chef Chin Gallegos-Bagis, Scout Fuentebella corner Scout Reyes, Quezon City) where Jessy was formally launched by SkinCell founder and lead dermatologist Dr. Clarissa Cellona.

Jessy showed up, to borrow Dr. Clarissa’s words, “like a breath of fresh air” (check out photo on top of this page), “the ideal standard of beauty, youth and exuberance. As a doctor, I am honored that she chose SkinCell in her journey to ageless beauty.”

Here’s how Jessy, who is half-Lebanese, takes care of her body:

You have a body to-die-for and Luis knows that.

“Nice to hear that. I take care of not just my skin but my whole body. The treatment I get from SkinCell is not invasive. I’m scared of injections! You know, having a good skin is better than putting on make-up. I am happy with my body but I could do better.”

You really light up Luis’ life. (His pet moniker for Luis is Lu).

“We’ve been going steady for three years. Okey naman. Everything’s going fine. Very seldom do we fight…well, small fights over petty things like time. Sabi ko nga kay Lu, ‘Normal ba tayo dahil hindi tayo masyadong nag-aaway?’ We are so unlike other couples.”

No issue about jealousy?

“None…at all.”

Is Luis faithful?

“Well, yes, as far as I know…”

Being in love does enhance your aura. No wonder Ate Vi is so fond of you. She considers you a member of her family, right?

“Yes, she does. I’m going with them to Taiwan on Oct. 30 (for her 66th birthday on Nov. 3. — RFL).

What kind of diet do you follow?

“I stopped too much dieting. But when I gain so much weight, sobrang lubog ang face ko. I don’t take breakfast, only brunch. I do eat lunch, usually veggies with rice. The same for dinner. For snacks, popcorn or fruits.”

What about Luis?

“Oh, he’s a big eater. He eats for 10 people!”

How much water do you take per day?

“Around six glasses. No soda or tea for me. Coffee, yes. I love coffee.”

How much sleep do you get per day?

“Seven to eight hours.”

Favorite sleepwear?

“I like soft fabrics…silk or cotton. I want to wear something beautiful so I feel beautiful when I wake up in the morning, para gandang-ganda ako sa sarili ko.”

How many pillows do you sleep with?

“Two. One under my head and the other for me to hug.”

Last thing that you do before you go to sleep?

“I read. I’m a bookworm. The one I’m reading now is Veronica Decides to Die by Paulo Coelho.”

First thing that you do as soon as you wake up?

“Look for my dog. Chanel ang name niya.”

What workout do you do?

“I do weights. I am also into pole dancing. I’ve been taking lessons for three years now. It makes me feel more confident with my body. Sana mapatangkad pa ako (she stands 5’3” and weighs 120 lbs.).”

Any part that needs improvement?

“My arms. Medyo malaki kasi, eh.”

What part of Luis’ body do you like most?

“His chest. It’s firm. I like to rest my head on it. Also, his kili-kili (armpit). I like pinching it, kinukurot-kurot ko, hehehe!!! And, yes, ‘yung puwet (butt) niya. Di ba he is fond of showing his butt? He did that in a movie and in the dressing room. He’s so proud of his butt. It’s round, cute!”

What about Luis, what part of your body does he like most?

“All parts. He loves kissing me everywhere…my arms, my face, my shoulder, sa batok, all over!”

How do you cope with stress?

“I get a massage. Mahilig din ako sa oils, like Lavender oil. It relaxes me. I also like scented candles. Or I watch Netflix. I’ve watched Jane The Virgin, Insatiable and The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

How else do you relax?

“I walk my dog. I do it with Lu who has four dogs. Or sometimes, Lu and I eat out.”

Have you learned how to lick the bashers? (Jessy was once bashed so badly that she slipped into depression and contemplated on committing…)

“Dedma. I’ve learned to ignore them. They are so cruel, using words that are below the belt. When I see something negative, I delete the comment and block the basher.”

Any nightlife?

“Not much. I don’t attend parties that much. I’d rather stay home and sleep when I have no work.”

Where do you (and Luis) go when you want to get out of the city?

“We go to Anilao, Batangas, to scuba dive. Or to Boracay, Puerto Galera and Tubbataha. We are into underwater photography. We go to where the shipwrecks are.”

Hope you don’t mind if I ask the question that ahs been popped on you again and again. When are you getting married? (Jessy is 27 and Luis is 38.)

“We have really been planning but we are downplaying it kasi parating tinatanong.”

Dream wedding?

“We wanted to have a beach wedding but we changed our mind. Napaka-init. Siempre, I want o dress up. Maybe in Asia, somewhere scenic. Or Pairs…or Switzerland, why not?”

Okay, name three men that you find sexy.

“Si Lou, siempre! There’s also Derek Ramsay who is really sexy; he carries himself very well. And down-to-earth! I’ve worked with him. And there’s Jericho Rosales na naka-trabaho ko na rin. Ay, pareho silang moreno, hehehe!”

