From left: Maine Mendoza and Alden Richards, also known as AlDub
Maxi-Peel/Released; Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Maine Mendoza still 'very open' with Alden Richards
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 1, 2019 - 1:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza has revealed that she is not pressured with the success of the movie of her love team partner Alden Richards with Kathryn Bernardo, “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” now that her movie “Isa Pa With Feelings” with Carlo Aquino is in the next attraction.

During the recent press conference of the Black Sheep’s movie, Maine said she and Carlo just want the public to like their upcoming film to be shown in theaters on October 16. 

“Hindi naman kami nape-pressure kasi wala naman kaming pinapatunayan. Parang gusto lang namin gumawa ng pelikulang magugustuhan ng mga tao. So magiging masaya kami kung hanggang saan man aabutin. Wala kaming target or anything, so ayon, ang goal lang talaga namin ay magustuhan ng mga tao at maappreciate ang storya ng dalawang bida,” Maine said.

For Carlo, he believes that their film is a good movie as they gave their all in this crossover project.

“Basta naniniwala kami na maganda talaga 'yung pelikula namin. Kung maganda 'yung pelikula nila, maganda rin po 'yung pelikula namin at pinaghirapan din po namin to,” he assured. 

It can be recalled that Maine fully supported the recent movie of Alden and she said that the “Pambansang Bae” also supports her upcoming movie.

“Before po nakapagkwentuhan na kami kung tungkol saan 'yung pelikula, natanong niya naman ako about it and very open kami sa mga ginagawa naming projects na napag-uusapan namin and very happy kami sa success ng isat-isa,” she asserted.

