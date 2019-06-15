MOTHER'S DAY
Multi-awarded actor Eddie Garcia remains in comatose.
File
Eddie Garcia on DNR status — spokesperson
(Philstar.com) - June 15, 2019 - 2:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The family of Eddie Garcia has agreed to place the veteran actor on DNR or “do not resuscitate” status, their spokesperson said.

According to a tweet report of News5’s MJ Marfori, Dr. Tony Rebosa, the family’s spokesperson, stressed that Eddie’s kin has not authorized the withdrawal of the life support of the actor, who remains in comatose.

“Please be informed that the family of Mr. Eddie Garcia has not authorized nor has it consented to withdrawal of life support,” Rebosa said.

He added: “They have however agreed to place him on DNR status.”

A DNR order, according to Medline Plus, instructs health care providers not to do cardiopulmonary resuscitation if a patient’s breathing stops or if the patient’s heart stops beating.

Eddie was rushed to the hospital last week after he tripped and incurred a neck fracture while shooting for GMA 7’s show “Rosang Agimat.” 

The award-winning actor turned 90 last May 5. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from News5's MJ Marfori

