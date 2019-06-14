'Won't let go': Family fights to keep Eddie Garcia alive

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 11:31 a.m.) — The family of Eddie Garcia is fighting to keep their loved one alive, spokesperson of the veteran actor said Thursday.

In a statement, Eddie's spokesperson said the family has no plans to pull the life support of the actor, who is still in a comatose state. He is still supported by a breathing apparatus.

"As of the moment, wala pa pong decision. Definitely they don't want to let go," said Dr. Tony Rebosa in an interview with dzBB.

Eddie was rushed to the hospital last week when he tripped and incurred a neck fracture while shooting a television series with GMA 7. Doctors debunked earlier reports that Eddie was hospitalized due to a heart attack and stroke.

"The doctors ruled out heart attack and stroke as proven by several validating tests done in Mary Johnston hospital. He is in critical condition due to severe cervical fracture," said the family doctor, Enrique Lagman, in a statement.

A video went viral on Saturday, showing the actor fell down during the shoot of GMA 7's teleserye “Rosang Agimat.”

Garcia, award-winning actor known as “Manoy,” just turned 90 last May 5.