Vickie Rushton of Negros Occidental (center) walks forward to fetch a special award at Bb. Pilipinas 2019
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho
Pia Wurtzbach: My heart breaks for Vickie Rushton
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2019 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach came to the defense of finalist Vickie Rushton after the latter failed to get a crown for not completing her answer at the Question and Answer portion of the recently concluded Binibining Pilipinas 2019. 

In her Instagram story posted right after the pageant on June 10, Pia shared her sentiments on how the show concluded. First, she congratulated the winners, then she sympathized with the actress and beauty queen from Negros Occidental. 

“My heart also breaks for Vickie. I hope she can try again. I believe this girl is smart. Nerves can happen to even the best of us. It's not easy to compete. Keep your chin up, Vickie," Pia said. 

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate took home majority of the special awards, but failed to get a crown in the pageant after she buckled in the Question and Answer segment. 

In an interview with ABS-CBN News after the competition, Vickie admitted that she lost a title due to her unimpressive Q and A performance. 

“Nasasayangan ako kasi I know kung anong sasabihin ko pero may nang-distract sa akin sa audience. Doon ako nawala. May tumayo at nag-make face,” Vickie said.

During the Q and A portion, Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla asked her, “Why is mental health as important as physical health?”

“Mental health is important as physical health because it is about our inner being. Having self-love is important, and as a woman, I can inspire people to take care of themselves, to take care of their minds as well as their health because they will be as effective..." Vickie said as response to the question.

Vickie said she would have answered the question better if she was not distracted. 

“Oo naman po. Nag-prepare naman po ako kahit paano,” she stressed.

When asked what she plans to do next after Binibining Pilipinas, Rushton said: “Wala, hindi ko pa po naisip pero, of course, 'yung advocacy ko, tuloy pa rin.”

Last year, Vickie finished as Binibining Pilipinas 2018 first runner-up. If she would compete again next year, she would have the chance to duplicate Pia’s Binibining Pilipinas journey, wherein she would have to do a third try that could result in winning at Miss Universe.

