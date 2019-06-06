MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
Kathryn Bernardo finally bagged her first ever Movie Actress of the Year trophy from the 35th PMPC Star Awards for Movies
Star Magic/Released
Kathryn Bernardo recalls triumphs, failures leading to first Best Actress award
(Philstar.com) - June 6, 2019 - 5:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — There’s nothing sweeter than a well-deserved and much-awaited victory! 

Such was the case for KathNiel fans when phenomenal box office queen Kathryn Bernardo finally bagged her first ever Movie Actress of the Year trophy from the 35th PMPC Star Awards for Movies on Sunday, June 2.

Kathryn’s leading lady status was cemented by her powerful and perceptive performance as the devoted pre-med student George in the highest grossing Filipino film “The Hows of Us” together with her reel and real life partner Daniel Padilla.

The actress, who was also one of the esteemed hosts of this year’s award’s night, accepted the trophy herself with an inspiring acceptance speech that talked about doubts, dreams and direction. 

“Ang dami kong whys last year before we shot ‘The Hows of Us.’ And then 'yung pinakabaon na natutunan ko siguro while making this film and 'yung [itinuro] sa akin ng universe, is that life is not perfect. It doesn’t always go the way we want it to be. Itong award na ito, this is a validation that true dedication really does pay off,” she said.

She underscored how failures are part of “the journey” and how important it is to continuously try despite facing huge stumbling blocks along the way.

In the end, she shared the trophy to the dreamers and reminded them that “it’s okay to dream big, walang problema ang important is you try, and try again kahit na mag-fail ka. Just try again. Always remember that you will always have a shot at making that dream come true.”

Kathryn, along with Daniel, were also hailed as the Movie Love Team of the Year, thanks to their commendable performance on their record-breaking film.

Their romance-comedy film “The Hows of Us” has been noted for its phenomenal feat of earning almost P1 billion pesos, which catapulted it to the top spot as the highest earning film of all time. 

Kathryn, along with Daniel, received the Camera Obscura award from the Film Development Council of the Philippines this year for their film’s astonishing box office performance.

They also bagged the Golden Jury Award for the Highest Grossing Film of All Time and the 2019 Phenomenal Stars of Philippine Cinema award from the recently-concluded Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation for their performance in “The Hows of Us.” 

The year 2019 has been a year of firsts and feats for Kathryn as she likewise earned her first Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Favorite Trending Pinoy win early this year, following her Favorite Personality nomination in the same international youth award-giving body back in 2016.

What sets Kathryn apart are her bold career moves, including accepting projects that involve her shining on her own. Starting off with her 2018 film “Three Words to Forever” together with seasoned actors Sharon Cuneta and Richard Gomez, Kathryn also stretch her acting prowess further this year with a new leading man in the upcoming Cathy Garcia-Molina OFW drama film “Hello Love Goodbye,” which will premiere in cinemas this July.

DANIEL PADILLA KATHNIEL KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Shaina Magdayao reveals real score with Piolo Pascual
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
She is thankful for Piolo for being always there for her.
Entertainment
Dante Basco takes the lead for Fil-Am actors in Hollywood
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
If you are perceptive, you should know that the title of today’s column is taken from the 2006 movie Take The Lead in...
Entertainment
WATCH: Filipina singer Morissette Amon meets Will Smith, sings with 'Aladdin' composer Alan Menken
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Morissette Amon had the best time in Japan when she recently met “Aladdin” composer Alan Menken...
Entertainment
Is Shaina Magdayao willing to work with ex John Lloyd Cruz?
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Nananahimik ‘yung tao, irespeto natin."
Entertainment
Latest
31 minutes ago
Liza Soberano suffers complications from injured finger
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 31 minutes ago
“I was supposed to have surgery to remove my plates but, it turns out that we were dealing with more than just protruding...
Entertainment
18 hours ago
NBA star Collin Sexton leads basketball camp in Manila
By Ver Paulino | 18 hours ago
National Basketball Association (NBA) and AXA Philippines held a meet-and-greet event with Collin Sexton of the Cleveland...
Entertainment
Partner
1 day ago
WATCH: Pat Barrett of Billboard hit maker Housefires to perform in Manila
1 day ago
With songs such as “Sails,” “Build My Life” and “Good Good Father,” Barrett is a key songwriter...
Entertainment
1 day ago
How RJ Jacinto remembers his good friend Gary Lising
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Last April 3, Ramon “RJ” Jacinto produced a concert called Ateneans & Lasallites — United for the Truly...
Entertainment
1 day ago
A radio program that makes listeners speak their mind
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Gone are the days when radio personalities on AM stations used to do all the talking in their programs about pressing issues...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with