4 reasons why Filipinos are making the switch to DITO

Apart from ending its first fiscal year with over P2 billion in revenue, DITO also welcomed over 5 million subscribers in just eight months of operations.

MANILA, Philippines — Since its launch in March 2021, DITO Telecommunity, the third major telco player in the country, has faced difficulties and losses, the least to say, but has also marked tremendous gains.

Apart from ending its first fiscal year with over P2 billion in revenue, DITO also welcomed over 5 million subscribers in just eight months of operations. This growth only shows the telco’s promising service and offerings, which are getting more and more Filipinos onboard.

Here are four reasons why many are now making the move to DITO:

1. Mobile number portability

Photo Release DITO, in its commitment to help improve telco services in the country, has been compliant with the Republic Act 11202, or the Mobile Number Portability Act.

Mobile number portability (MNP) is a global practice that enables a mobile phone user to keep his/her number even when switching networks or changing subscription from postpaid to prepaid and vice versa, free of charge.

DITO, in its commitment to help improve telco services in the country, has been compliant with the Republic Act 11202, or the Mobile Number Portability Act.

Mobile phone users now have the freedom to choose their network without changing their numbers. Those who are eligible and complete the requirements—see this link to know more—have been doing so.

“The porting process went smooth and fast. I’m happy that I switched over to DITO network,” said Aechelson Noble, who availed of DITO at SM City Davao.

2. Stronger connectivity

Photo Release After getting their new DITO SIMs or having their mobile numbers changed to DITO, members of the telecommunity also raved about stronger internet connectivity.

After getting their new DITO SIMs or having their mobile numbers changed to DITO, members of the telecommunity also raved about stronger internet connectivity.

“Maganda, mabilis! Hindi pa ako nakakaalis ng SM Manila nagka-signal na!” Ireneo Espino Jr., another switcher, said.

This is possible as the telco now covers 500 areas nationwide with 4,000 networks to date. In 2022, the company targets to increase coverage to 850 cities and municipalities, according to DITO chief administrative officer Adel Tamano.

“In terms of the business side of DITO, we see 2022 as very bullish given the fact that by that time, we will have over 300 additional areas,” Tamano said in a recent online press conference.

3. Value for money

Photo Release To complement its fast and strong internet connectivity, DITO offers affordable data promo for its customers.

To complement its fast and strong internet connectivity, DITO offers affordable data promos for its customers. For only P99, users can get the 10GB high-speed data promo. A bigger 25GB high-speed data promo is only P199. Both come with unli DITO-to-DITO calls and texts and unli texts and 300 minutes of calls to other mobile networks.

“I am excited to use the DITO network because of its fast internet service and also value for money,” said Serafin Nailes from Davao City.

“Better load promos and swak po sa budget! And with faster Internet connectivity and perfect for unli text and calls. No more loved ones na mapapalayo sa DITO!” Obet Rosaldo from Cebu City enthused.

Even its starter pack SIM card is very affordable for only P49, which already has 3GB of data.

4. Great service

Photo Release Its sales representatives are also lauded for giving great customer service, as experienced by its new users.

Lastly, what makes DITO a strong telco player are its people, whether in the office, in the stores, or in the field. Its sales representatives are also lauded for giving great customer service, as experienced by its new users.

“The transaction run smoothly and staffs are accommodating,” Nailes, who availed number porting at SM City Davao, said. “Kudos to the Store Specialist Armel who attended me. He has displayed exemplary customer service.”

“Staff is knowledgeable and was courteous,” Noble also said.

To date, DITO already has a workforce of 900, which it plans to increase to 2,000 this 2022 to be able to cater to the growing demand of its users, and to continue providing great service.

Be part of the telecommunity and experience all these benefits when you move to DITO.

Find the nearest DITO Experience and Partner store near you with this store finder. You may also buy SIM cards via Lazada and Shopee.

Visit https://dito.ph to know more.