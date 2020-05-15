Globe, DOST launch SMS-based platform to improve COVID-19 reporting, tracing

MANILA, Philippines — As the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, Globe continues to do its part in keeping families connected while assisting organizations and government agencies in flattening the curve.

Through its innovative developer group Globe Labs, the telco giant once again takes new steps by partnering with the Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (DOST-PCHRD) for the implementation of a new online platform: TanodCOVID.

An SMS-based self-reporting platform, TanodCOVID aims to improve the country’s capacity to trace suspected COVID-19 cases.

Funded by DOST-PCHRD, TanodCOVID was developed by the Ateneo de Manila University's Center for Computing Competency and Research, in collaboration with the University of the Philippines Manila - National Telehealth Center, and the Department of Health - Epidemiology Bureau.

TanodCOVID is linked to the Feasibility Analysis of Syndromic Surveillance using Spatio-Temporal Epidemiological Modeler, a web-based disease modeling and surveillance platform for COVID-19.

Local residents experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever, breathing difficulties, and/or diarrhea, are encouraged to inform health officials of their condition by texting their LGU’s verified number.

Reports sent through the platform are handled immediately with locals receiving calls from health officials to verify the report, request for additional information, and provide guidelines on the next steps to receive treatment.

Verified reports from TanodCOVID may be used to detect clustering of suspected cases that can be indicative of possible outbreak in an area.

Globe will be providing LGU partners and their constituents use of TanodCOVID for free to assure effective and real-time reporting across participating communities. The service is currently available in select areas such as Malabon City and Mandaluyong City in Luzon, the municipality of Maigo in Lanao del Norte, municipalities of Puerto Galera and Bongabong in Oriental Mindoro, municipality of San Jose in Romblon, municipality of Jabonga in Agusan del Norte, and Valencia City in Bukidnon.

“Through TanodCOVID, we aim to add more value to our services by enabling our customers and their communities to safeguard their health and safety especially during present circumstances, where access to immediate testing and healthcare prove to be more difficult,” said Albert de Larrazabal, chief commercial officer at Globe.

Apart from enabling locals to report cases, TanodCOVID also provides LGUs access to data on reported symptoms to better serve their communities, as well as to isolate cases and prevent further spread.

Globe stands with the country in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as it continues to assist frontliners, organizations, and communities through its products and services.

To stay updated on the latest COVID-19 developments, Globe mobile and broadband customers are also given free access to the official websites of DOH and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Learn more about how you can join the fight via https://www.globe.com.ph/stay-safe-at-home.html.