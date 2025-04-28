^

Science and Environment

National reforestation efforts get boost; 5 million trees eyed for 2028

Philstar.com
April 28, 2025 | 6:22am
In support of a climate-resilient future, Globe has committed to support the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in its Forests for Life: 5M Trees by 2028 initiative.

MANILA, Philippines — A telecommunications company has reaffirmed its leadership in environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility as it strengthens efforts to tackle climate change and preserve biodiversity across the country.

In line with this year’s Earth Hour, Globe called on individuals, businesses, schools and offices to participate in the global movement by switching off non-essential lights for one hour and adopting habits in everyday life that build a culture of sustainability.

Beyond Earth Hour, the company urges everyone to consider energy-saving habits, such as unplugging appliances when not in use, unplugging electrical appliances and devices when not in use or not charging, and using the stairs when possible.

For its part, Globe continuously scales its climate initiatives, including a transition to renewable energy for high-consumption facilities, investments in energy-efficient network solutions, and the use of electric vehicle (EV) shuttles for employee transport.

“Protecting the environment requires consistent action and collaboration. Through our climate and other environmental programs and partnerships, we are making sustainability more accessible to communities and empowering individuals to make a positive impact,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s chief sustainability and corporate communications officer.

In support of a climate-resilient future, the firm committed to support the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in its Forests for Life: 5M Trees by 2028 initiative.

The program targets the rehabilitation of degraded forest areas in Ilocos Norte, Rizal, Leyte, Bataan, Bukidnon, and Lanao del Norte. Globe will contribute through reforestation, community engagement, and other forms of assistance to help ensure the program’s success.

The company said its efforts are anchored on its environmental sustainability priorities, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions within its value chain. It also continues to welcome new partnerships with government agencies, NGOs, and the public to accelerate progress toward environmental goals.

