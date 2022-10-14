â€˜Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022â€™ trade show returns to World Trade Center this October

‘Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022’ trade show returns to World Trade Center this October

Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022 Hybrid Edition will provide a seamless on-ground and online experience from October 20 to 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Show is open to public via online registration.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s premier trade show for commercial vehicles, trucks, buses and supply chain solutions is all set to return to World Trade Center Metro Manila (WTCMM) this month!

The three-day trade show, now in hybrid format, will keep up to the tradition of showcasing the latest in the transport and logistics industries, while facilitating interaction and networking opportunities for thousands of manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers across the Philippines and the region.

It also focuses on the country’s thriving storage and supply chain industries presented by Global-Link MP Events International Inc.

Among the major exhibitors are Prime Quest Transport Solutions, Yaletrak Philippines, Hyundai, Sojitz Fuso Philippines Corporation, Versatemp Corporation and Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation.

The products to be displayed include forklifts, lithium battery forklifts, motorized pallet trucks, petroleum products, trucks, vehicle camera systems, wing vans and diesel engines. While services like transport management systems, freight and telematics, among many others will be featured.

Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022 Hybrid Edition will also facilitate insightful talks and plenary sessions. Undersecretary Timothy John Batan will share "Achievements and Challenges of the Transport System in the Philippines."

Other technical sessions to be facilitated by various industry experts include "Growing the Philippine Blue Economy: Logistics and Maritime Transport" to be facilitated by Michael Raeuber, "Challenges for National and International Shipments" by Marilou Estrada and many more.

Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022 Hybrid Edition not only marks the return of this trade show to a physical site. It also comes at a time when transport and logistics industries play important roles in the country’s economic recovery.

Public transport remains a crucial issue especially as Filipinos return to their normal routines. The logistics sector, on the other hand, serves as a backbone of the local economy amid the robust growth of e-commerce.

The government is also getting into full swing on efforts to improve transport and logistics infrastructures.

Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022 Hybrid Edition is organized by Global-Link MP, a subsidiary of Singapore’s MP International Pte. Ltd and a part of the Pico group, an award-winning events and brand activation agency with foothold in 41 cities globally. The online component will be facilitated through VX Events, Global-Link’s hybrid events platform.

Visit Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022 Hybrid Edition by registering for free at event.transportandlogisticsphilippines.com.

For inquiries, send an email to [email protected]