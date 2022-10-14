^

Motoring

‘Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022’ trade show returns to World Trade Center this October

The Philippine Star
October 14, 2022 | 1:13pm
â€˜Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022â€™ trade show returns to World Trade Center this October
Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022 Hybrid Edition will provide a seamless on-ground and online experience from October 20 to 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Show is open to public via online registration.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s premier trade show for commercial vehicles, trucks, buses and supply chain solutions is all set to return to World Trade Center Metro Manila (WTCMM) this month!

Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022 Hybrid Edition will provide a seamless on-ground and online experience from October 20 to 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Show is open to public via online registration.

The three-day trade show, now in hybrid format, will keep up to the tradition of showcasing the latest in the transport and logistics industries, while facilitating interaction and networking opportunities for thousands of manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers across the Philippines and the region.

It also focuses on the country’s thriving storage and supply chain industries presented by Global-Link MP Events International Inc.

Among the major exhibitors are Prime Quest Transport Solutions, Yaletrak Philippines, Hyundai, Sojitz Fuso Philippines Corporation, Versatemp Corporation and Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation.

The products to be displayed include forklifts, lithium battery forklifts, motorized pallet trucks, petroleum products, trucks, vehicle camera systems, wing vans and diesel engines. While services like transport management systems, freight and telematics, among many others will be featured.

Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022 Hybrid Edition will also facilitate insightful talks and plenary sessions. Undersecretary Timothy John Batan will share "Achievements and Challenges of the Transport System in the Philippines."

Other technical sessions to be facilitated by various industry experts include "Growing the Philippine Blue Economy: Logistics and Maritime Transport" to be facilitated by Michael Raeuber, "Challenges for National and International Shipments" by Marilou Estrada and many more.

Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022 Hybrid Edition not only marks the return of this trade show to a physical site. It also comes at a time when transport and logistics industries play important roles in the country’s economic recovery.

Public transport remains a crucial issue especially as Filipinos return to their normal routines. The logistics sector, on the other hand, serves as a backbone of the local economy amid the robust growth of e-commerce.

The government is also getting into full swing on efforts to improve transport and logistics infrastructures.  

Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022 Hybrid Edition is organized by Global-Link MP, a subsidiary of Singapore’s MP International Pte. Ltd and a part of the Pico group, an award-winning events and brand activation agency with foothold in 41 cities globally. The online component will be facilitated through VX Events, Global-Link’s hybrid events platform.

 

Visit Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022 Hybrid Edition by registering for free at event.transportandlogisticsphilippines.com.

For inquiries, send an email to [email protected]

GLOBAL LINK EXHIBITIONS SPECIALIST

LOGISTICS

TRADE SHOW

TRANSPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
&lsquo;Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022&rsquo; trade show returns to World Trade Center this October
Sponsored
1 hour ago

‘Transport & Logistics Philippines 2022’ trade show returns to World Trade Center this October

1 hour ago
The country’s premier trade show for commercial vehicles, trucks, buses and supply chain solutions is all set to return...
Motoring
fbtw
Always ahead: Ride with confidence with LS2 helmets
Sponsored
8 days ago

Always ahead: Ride with confidence with LS2 helmets

8 days ago
Gear up with LS2 helmets, and there's no stopping you from exploring the world on two wheels, safely and stylishly.
Motoring
fbtw
This new, affordable Toyota LCV has everything you need for your various businesses
Sponsored
September 2, 2022 - 4:30pm

This new, affordable Toyota LCV has everything you need for your various businesses

September 2, 2022 - 4:30pm
Toyota is empowering Filipino business owners and entrepreneurs with a ka-sosyo sa asenso! This is the All-New Toyota Lite...
Motoring
fbtw
Adoption of electrified vehicles accelerates toward achieving carbon neutral mobility
Sponsored
August 16, 2022 - 9:15am

Adoption of electrified vehicles accelerates toward achieving carbon neutral mobility

August 16, 2022 - 9:15am
Toyota Motor Philippines leads shift, represented by 95% of Filipino xEV drivers today
Motoring
fbtw
Toyota empowers MSMEs with reliable business partner in All-New Lite Ace
July 18, 2022 - 3:45pm

Toyota empowers MSMEs with reliable business partner in All-New Lite Ace

July 18, 2022 - 3:45pm
The All-New Lite Ace currently comes in two variants – the Pickup with an open bed for fast and flexible loading, and...
Motoring
fbtw
Toyota Philippines unveils 'extraordinary' All-New Veloz
Sponsored
April 30, 2022 - 12:46pm

Toyota Philippines unveils 'extraordinary' All-New Veloz

April 30, 2022 - 12:46pm
The All-New Veloz was unveiled today in a nationwide launching program held by TMP in Taguig City, and participated in by...
Motoring
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with