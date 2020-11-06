LIST: 4 ways the Toyota Hiace Commuter wins in mobility and versatility

#VACCINEWATCHPH
As a public utility vehicle or as a private service shuttle, the Toyota Hiace has carried Filipinos to their destinations.
Photo Release
Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 9:25am

MANILA, Philippines — In 1967, the first Toyota Hiace was introduced to the world primarily as a light commercial van. After 53 years, the Hiace remains one of the most reliable vehicles whose capabilities and specifications are championed by businesses and common folk alike.  

Six generational iterations later, the Hiace is as functionally diverse as it was in its early years, having been designed for light to medium commercial needs.

And just like anywhere else in the world, this chameleon on the road has and continues to fulfill practical uses here in the Philippines. As a public utility vehicle or as a private service shuttle, it has carried Filipinos to their destinations.

Here we list down how the Hiace has been servicing Filipinos for decades:

1. Public transport

While the jeepney has cemented its place as “Hari ng Kalsada,” you can’t help recognizing the Hiace as sharing some of the acclaim on its nameplate.

For years, the go-to Toyota van has been plying the roads as iconic UV Express vehicles, alongside the jeepney, ferrying the commuting public to their destinations, whether work, home, or in-between.

2. Family ride

Our society is marked with many important virtues, but none as compelling as its familial sense of togetherness.

This is something that the Hiace has always strengthened over the years, being instrumental to innumerable adventures: out-of-town vacations, road trips to see distant relatives for a reunion, or simply going out into the city to celebrate milestones both big and small.

3. Tourist/airport shuttle

With tourism as a major driver of the economy for the archipelago, the Hiace has become the staple choice for hotels, resorts and airports when it comes to shuttling guests to and fro.

It is also prominent among rental services as a choice mover for seeing more of the country, with extra room for all the pasalubongs to spare.

4. Emergency vehicle

In medical response situations, where time is ever of the essence, the Hiace as an ambulance has certainly proven its mettle. More than this, it has also fulfilled various roles in bringing aid to most any part of the country, especially during times of calamity.

Give back to your Hiace

Given its usefulness it multiple facets, this true Toyota all-around van has secured lasting relevance in nationwide transport and mobility. It is certain to bring in something new to the terrain with every iteration in the years to come.

That is why every owner of the reliable commuter should give it the care and maintenance it needs so it can do its job even better.

This time around, Toyota is giving all commercially used Hiace Commuters the boost it needs with the new Toyota Oil-In Promo.

Save as much as P1,999!

Commercially used Hiace Commuters sold by authorized dealers nationwide are entitled to discounted change oil and filter service until December 29, 2020.

Whether you use your Hiace as a school bus, UV Express unit, ambulance, tourist shuttle, airport shuttle, or courier and delivery service, the promo has these promos and discounts in store for you:

  • For 1996-2005 models, avail of the promo for P1,599 only (original price P2,553). Enjoy P954 in savings, or a total of 37% discount!
  • Meanwhile, Hiace models from 2005 to present (except Hiace Commuter Deluxe), can avail of the promo for only P1,999 (original price P3,169). That’s a 37% discount or P1,170 in savings!

The change oil and filter service includes: Labor, Toyota Genuine Motor Oil (Mineral), Toyota Genuine Oil Filter, Toyota Genuine Drain Plug Gasket, Materials and Car Wash.

So give your Toyota Hiace the boost it needs. Go to your nearest Toyota Service Center today!

 

To know more, visit https://toyota.com.ph/promos/oil-in-promo.

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-105606 Series of 2020.

