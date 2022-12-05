PalawanPay is now QR Ph compliant, launches Christmas promo

PalawanPay is a QR Ph-compliant app, it complies with the National QR Code Standards set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

MANILA, Philippines — Good news suki! You can now experience even more financial convenience with PalawanPay, the e-wallet app of the Palawan Pawnshop Group.

PalawanPay is now QR Ph ready, just in time for the season of gift giving! You can now send money, pay your bills, transfer money to other e-wallets and banks, and shop at stores using your PalawanPay QR Ph code.

To generate your PalawanPay QR Ph code, just simply click the yellow QR icon at the bottom of your PalawanPay app and then click download.

BSP has mandated the use of the QRPH logo to all participating payment providers, including banks and non-bank electronic money issuers (EMIs) in the Philippines. Using QRPH Code will give you more convenience, security and accessibility when it comes to your financial transactions.

PalawanPay is a one-stop app with features that include Pera Padala, e-loading, bills payment, scan to pay, cash in and cash out.

It now has over 400 billers that include household utilities, collection services, credit cards, e-commerce, government agencies, insurance, loans, payment gateways, memorials, real estate and schools.

With the Christmas season just around the corner, you can enjoy gift-giving convenience with PalawanPay.

The app not only lets you send your cash gift from your PalawanPay to another PalawanPay e-wallet or to any Palawan Express branch, but also gives you the chance to win exciting prizes in the “My Ninong, My Ninang, May Papremyo Promo ng Palawan!” campaign.

To join the promo, you need to send your aguinaldos by using the “Send Money” feature on the PalawanPay app to another PalawanPay Wallet or to any Palawan Express branch. For every five transactions with unique recipients, you will be automatically qualified to earn one raffle entry.

All qualified PalawanPay users instantly get insurance from Palawan ProtekTODO with annual coverage of P20,000. Qualified users also get one raffle entry to win big and exciting prizes.

Ten Noche Buena packages worth P2,000, and 5 P10,000 PalawanPay credits will be up for grabs weekly for all the winners. For the grand raffle, at stake are five Yamaha NMAX motorcycles. All the winners will receive their prizes tax-free.

Winners of the raffle will be announced on PalawanPay’s Facebook page. A PalawanPay representative will reach out to the winners via registered mail, emai and text message.

Make your Christmas merrier and more effortless with PalawanPay by downloading the App from the Apple Store or the Google Play Store.

Get verified to use more features of PalawanPay app such as fund transfer to other banks and e-wallets, higher transaction limit and use of QRPH to send and receive money and pay your favorite merchants.

Join “My Ninong, My Ninang, May Papremyo Promo ng Palawan” and make the holidays happier for your inaanaks and loved ones. For more promo details, visit https://www.palawanpay.com/promos/