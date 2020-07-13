COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Through M Lhuillier’s swift and easy bills payment system, Filipinos can pay for their utilities, tuition fees, loan installments, insurance premiums, online purchases, and travel and tour bookings.
M Lhuillier offers convenient way to pay bills
(Philstar.com) - July 13, 2020 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Paying bills has always been part of every adult’s to-do list every month. It's a must to pay on time be it bills for electricity, water, phone, or the internet. However, it’s quite troublesome to travel to each utility or payment center, especially since quarantine measures have limited our movements.

Good thing that M Lhuillier has got you covered! True to its promise of being the “Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino,” the country’s leading non-bank financial institution lets you pay your monthly dues all in one place.

Through M Lhuillier’s swift and easy bills payment system, Filipinos can pay for their utilities (electric, water, telephone, cable bills), tuition fees, loan installments, insurance premiums, online purchases, and travel and tour bookings. No need to go to different payment centers, just head to your nearest M Lhuillier branch.

To pay, ask for a bills payment slip at the branch. Fill it out with the needed details like the biller’s name, your account name and number, and your contact details. Present your slip along with your payment—and a service fee, if necessary. 

Finding a branch is quite easy with M Lhuillier’s expansive network of more than 2,500 outlets nationwide. For added convenience, you can also pay your bills through M Lhuillier’s official digital wallet app, the all-new ML Wallet.

Through the app, registered users can use their stored cash in the wallet and pay bills anytime, anywhere with just a few steps.

M Lhuillier continues to be of service for every Filipino family even during the COVID-19 crisis through its wide range of financial services available offline and online. These include Kwarta Padala, Domestic and International Money Remittance, Quick Cash Loans, Bills Payment, Jewelry, and Money Changer.

 

For more information and the complete list of M Lhuillier Bills Payment partners, visit www.mlhuillier.com/kwarta-padala/ or call their toll-free number 1-800-1-0572-3252. You may also contact M Lhuillier through email at customercare@mlhuillier.com.

