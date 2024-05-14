“MIE nlc fittings: Your ultimate choice for quality and durability”

^

Business As Usual

The Philippine Star
May 14, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — In daily life, modern plumbing plays a pivotal role, facilitated by a commitment to innovation and the use of high-quality materials, ensuring longevity and reliability, ultimately leading to reduced maintenance costs and dependable performance.

MIE Oro Plast offers a diverse range of durable plastic pipes and fittings designed for various projects. Their Filipino team is dedicated to product innovation to deliver high-quality solutions at affordable prices for piping needs across the Philippines. The company's patented No-Loose Component (NLC) Fittings have become the preferred choice for both large-scale builders and small contractors nationwide.

The NLC fittings provide a reliable and enduring solution for piping needs. Crafted from premium Polypropylene (PP), they boast remarkable resistance to scale accumulation and the ability to maintain a consistent high-flow capacity over their extensive lifespan, reaching up to 50 years. Their resilience against adverse weather, impact, and moisture makes them a robust choice for any setting.

An outstanding benefit of the fittings is their exceptional chemical resistance, including resistance to microbiological corrosion, even when installed underground in moist soil. For outdoor applications, carbon black is incorporated into the fittings to shield them from UV radiation, ensuring prolonged durability and optimal performance.

Compared to copper and brass pipes, which can be expensive and labor-intensive to install, the NLC Fittings offer a cost-effective solution that is easy to install without the need for specialized tools. Available in universal shapes and nominal sizes, they are versatile for various applications. Their flexible and demountable design enhances convenience for both installation and maintenance.

Safety is paramount at MIE Oro Plast for drinking water applications. Therefore, the company ensures that all products are crafted from non-toxic materials, including Nitrile Rubber O-Rings, ensuring they are suitable for potable water use.

In addition to numerous advantages, the NLC Fittings offer significant cost benefits. Priced at 40% lower than brass fittings, they represent a cost-effective and valuable investment for plumbing projects. Furthermore, their zero junk value makes them a secure choice, immune to theft or disposal, further adding to the overall value Proposition.

In safeguarding the purity of drinking water and ensuring a clean household, the choice of water pipe materials is critical. To avoid compromising quality, consider the MIE Oro Plast NLC product line. Renowned for its excellence, it's a smart investment for long-lasting performance. With MIE Oro Plast NLC, customers can trust in quality and reliability.

MIE Oro Plast stands out with a diverse range of plumbing products suitable for various applications, including Copper Tube Sizing (CTS), an ISO-Certified option. The company's unwavering commitment to quality standards ensures unparalleled excellence in plumbing solutions, making MIE Oro Plast an ultimate choice for superior quality and durability.

Visit MIE Oro Plast’s showrooms in Luzon and Mindanao: Manila: 1022 Morong Street, Malinta, Valenzuela City CDO: #68 J.V Seriña Street, Carmen, Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines For inquiries or to get in touch with MIE Oro Plast Corp, you can contact them through their website at www.mieoroplast.ph. You may also reach out to them via their Facebook Page, MIE Oro Plast Corp. 8967-1030 | 0961-898-0501 | 0997-167-5044 [email protected]

PLUMBING
