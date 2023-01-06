British Chamber welcomes EO on lowered tariffs

British Ambassador Laure Beaufils and British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson in an undated photo

(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines supports the extension of lowered tariffs under Executive Order 10 signed on Dec. 29, 2022.

The extension of lowered tariffs for meat products is one of the British Chamber’s 2023 wish list. This temporary modification of rates of import duty on various products under section 1611 of R.A. no 10863, also known as the “customs otherwise modernization and tariff act” includes swine (fresh, chilled, or frozen), rice and corn products.

In a recent media news outlet interview, Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson shared that the Philippines is the second-largest market for British meat after China.

The approval of President Bong Bong Marcos Jr. in this regard is a good starting point for 2023 as it would also help towards the food security and economic recovery of the country, he said.

Additionally, the British Chamber has been active in lobbying for this move. Also, the organisation partnered with Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) for two British Meat Trade Missions last May and December 2022.

There were over 30,000 tons of UK pork exports to the Philippines last year — proving its trusted and high-quality demand in the country. Indeed, the approval for the extension of lowered tariffs is a great start for 2023 as it has been part of the Chamber’s wishlist. — As released