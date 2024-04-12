British Chamber successfully hosts its 12th Great British Golf tournament

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines launched its 12th Great British Golf Tournament on April 11, 2024 at Wack Wack Golf & Country Club in partnership with FWD.

This over a decade long success has been one of the major events of the British Chamber, showcasing the camaraderie among the business and sports communities.

The ceremonial tee off was led by the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Board of Trustees, including BCCP Chairman William Bailey, Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson, and Trustee Andy Yates.

Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson noted the significance of the event and thanked all the 97 attendees who participated at the tournament, he stated: “Like many companies, we had to stop during the pandemic but we are very pleased to be back. Today, we have 97 players, last year we had 90 so there is an increase there. We'd certainly seen a significant increase in the number of sponsors including our media partners.”

Nelson also thanked the key sponsors for the tournament, including the Philippine National Bank, Shell, William Hill, Federal Land, Jollibee Foods Corp., Autohub Group, Etihad, BDO, Britpart Philippines, Converge, Corebilt, DMCI Homes, Entertain, Maybank, Purefoods Deli, and P&A Grant Thornton, among many others.

Nelson concluded the tournament with a remarkable success, marking its 12th year and its importance in bringing together businesses, both British and non-British companies.

“A warm thank you to everyone from the British Chamber. I would like to say thanks again to Wack Wack. I would like to thank Michael Tan, our sponsoring member, who’s been very supportive all throughout the years. I would like to thank all the 97 players and our main event partner, FWD for this successful event. We look forward to having you all to the 13th Great British Golf Tournament in 2025.”