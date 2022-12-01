Republic Cement sweeps 68th Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Awards

The Republic Cement Team stands proudly at the recently held 2022 Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference. The team shows off its 7 awards, including the Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Awards (PMIEA) for Quarry Operations for its Batangas, Teresa and Iligan Plants, the highest honor for excellence in responsible mining conferred by the Department of Environmental & Natural Resources (DENR).

MANILA, Philippines — Republic Cement bagged major honors, taking home a total of seven awards at the prestigious 68th Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Awards (PMIEA) held last November 18 at the CAP-John Hay Trade and Cultural Center in Baguio City.

Hosted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Mines and Geosciences Bureau (DENR - MGB), the awards ceremony recognizes companies that performed admirably in terms of environmental preservation and safety excellence.

This year’s theme was “Resilience, Reset, Recovery,” highlighting the important role that the mining industry plays in economic development and safeguarding the environment through responsible mining.

At this year’s awards, Republic Cement dominated the Quarry Operations (Non-Metallic) Category, winning the Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Awards for its Batangas, Iligan and Teresa Plants. The Platinum Achievement Award for the same category was also awarded to Republic Cement Bulacan Plant.

What’s more, the proudly local cement manufacturer’s Batangas Plant was recognized for having the Safest Mine (Non-Metallic). For Best Mining Forest (Non-metallic), Republic’s Bulacan Plant won the top prize with its Iligan Plant winning second runner-up for the same category.

“The awards we have received this evening serve not only as recognition for our practices and commitments towards our communities and sustainable development but also as a challenge to do even more in promoting the responsible management of environmental and natural resources,” Republic Cement & Building Materials President Lloyd Vicente shared in his acceptance speech.

Founded in 1955, Republic Cement celebrates 67 years of being a partner for transformation in the Philippines as a building materials company and a key contributor to nation-building.

Republic Cement proudly supplies quality cement, with brands including REPUBLIC, FORTUNE, RapidSET, Kapit-Balay, MINDANAO and wallMASTER, manufactured at seven strategically located sites across the Philippines.

“Throughout our 67 years of service towards building the nation, Republic Cement has always been deeply and wholly committed to responsible mining,” said Republic Cement CEO Roman Menz.

“It is through responsible mining and our daily commitment to safety and sustainability that we are able to support robust communities and a thriving environment, towards a greener and Stronger Republic,” he concluded.

For more information, visit www.republiccement.com.