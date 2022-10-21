Hisense TV secures Global No. 2 ranking, sponsors FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

MANILA, Philippines — With consumers enjoying world-class TV viewing experience with the advanced VIDAA operating system (OS) on its televisions, Hisense TV has secured the global number 2 spot in terms of volume share of shipment in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

According to recent data released by market research agency Omdia, Hisense TV's volume share of shipment accounted for 12.1%, ranking second worldwide in terms of volume share of shipment in Q2 2022. In terms of worldwide volume share and worldwide revenue share, Hisense TV is among the market leaders and continues to stay ahead in these categories.

Hisense is a global brand with VIDAA Operating System (OS) designed for a lean-back user experience for the consumer. As part of celebrating its global success, Hisense entered into a partnership with FIFA as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, taking place from November 21 to December 18.

The collaboration, which began in 2017 prior to the FIFA World Cup™ in Russia, provides Hisense with an occasion to present specially created, video-on-demand programming to its customers using past FIFA World Cup content, delivered through its integrated VIDAA smart TV platform.

“This will be a great opportunity for us to not only put sports fans at the heart of the game but to show the rest of the world what the best viewing experience looks like. At Hisense, we are committed to shaping our future through continuous innovation,” said Hisense Senior Marketing Manager Lara Marie Lua at the media gathering of the Hisense Global Celebration held last October 20 at Bonifacio Global City.

VIDAA for the win

For decades, Hisense has been coming out with high-performance TVs using cutting-edge technology.

The VIDAA OS offers an intuitive user interface design with instant response and fast booting time. The VIDAA Smart TV Remote App that can be downloaded on a smartphone becomes the extension of the TV, functioning as an extra remote control, for ultimate convenience and connectivity. The app is easily downloadable through the mobile app store.

VIDAA is reliable and user-friendly. It offers universal content. With a premium Hisense Smart TV, Filipinos enjoy an excellent TV viewing experience. They get cinematic quality when watching movies at home, feel the adrenaline rush while watching sporting events and players can fully immerse themselves in the gaming world.

From a small radio factory to a global premium TV provider

With its continuous technological innovation, Hisense has evolved from a small factory selling radios to a market leader. Its large-screen TVs have gotten a foothold on the premium big-screen market.

“Hisense’s technological journey began 53 years ago when it started as a small factory selling radios in China. Because of its strong belief in innovation, it keeps a close eye on changing market conditions and focuses on producing electronics, including smart TVs, refrigerators and air conditioning systems, among other products.

Since 2004, Hisense has been China’s market leader in flat panel TVs and maintains a continuous growth in the global TV market,” said Lua.

Hisense products are available in 54 countries around the world and throughout the Philippines.

For more updates, visit the Hisense website and follow its official social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.