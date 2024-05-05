^

Biz Memos

Meralco: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

Philstar.com
May 5, 2024 | 9:23am
Meralco: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will be held virtually via https://company.meralco.com.ph/corporate-governance/SERVE on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

See notice below: 

TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS
Manila Electric Company (Meralco)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Meralco will be conducted virtually via https://company.meralco.com.ph/corporate-governance/SERVE on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. with the following agenda:

1.  Call to Order
2. Certification of Notice and Quorum
3. Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 30, 2023
4. Report of the Chief Executive Officer
5. Approval of the 2023 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
6. Ratification of Acts of the Board and Management
7. Election of Directors for the ensuing year
8. Appointment of External Auditors
9. Other business that may properly be brought before the meeting
10. Adjournment

Minutes of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be available for examination during office hours at the Office of the Corporate Secretary and at the website of Meralco, www.meralco.com.ph.

The Board has fixed the close of business on March 8, 2024 as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting. The stock and transfer books of Meralco will not be closed.

In accordance with Article I, Section 3 of the Company’s Amended By-Laws, any instrument authorizing a proxy to act shall be submitted to and received at the principal office of Meralco on or before May 7, 2024, 5:00 p.m., addressed to the attention of the Corporate Secretary c/o Corporate Governance and Compliance Office, Ground Floor, Lopez Bldg., Meralco Center, Ortigas Avenue, Brgy. Ugong, Pasig City. Soft copies of the proxies can be emailed in advance to [email protected]. Validation of proxies is set on May 15, 2024, 10:00 a.m. at Meralco Compound, Ortigas Avenue, Brgy. Ugong, Pasig City.

The conduct of the annual stockholders’ meeting will be streamed live, and stockholders may attend and participate via remote communication and vote in absentia, using the online portal https://company.meralco.com.ph/corporate-governance/SERVE. The guidelines for online voting and participation is set forth in Annex “C” of the Definitive Information Statement downloadable at the Company’s and Philippine Stock Exchange EDGE’s respective websites. Similarly, the Company’s SEC Form 17-A (Annual Report) and other pertinent documents, are available for download at the said websites.

Pasig City, April 1, 2024.

 

(SGD) SIMEON KEN R. FERRER
Corporate Secretary

vuukle comment

ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

MERALCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Annual Stockholders' Meeting of DMCI slated on May 21
brandSpace
7 days ago

Annual Stockholders' Meeting of DMCI slated on May 21

7 days ago
The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of DMCI Holdings Inc. will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.
Biz Memos
fbtw
DMCI: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
brandSpace
9 days ago

DMCI: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

9 days ago
The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of DMCI Holdings Inc. will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Tech partnership empowers women through digital skills training
9 days ago

Tech partnership empowers women through digital skills training

9 days ago
Thousands of Filipino women are gaining new opportunities and changing their lives thanks to Elevate AIDA (Artificial Intelligence...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Top Japanese contractor Taisei Corp. invests in PetroGreen Unit
brandSpace
10 days ago

Top Japanese contractor Taisei Corp. invests in PetroGreen Unit

10 days ago
Founded in 1873, Taisei Corp. is among Japan’s top 5 general contractors building ports and harbors, bridges and tunnels,...
Biz Memos
fbtw
SM Prime marks 30th anniversary with record-breaking income, P100 billion investment for 2024
10 days ago

SM Prime marks 30th anniversary with record-breaking income, P100 billion investment for 2024

10 days ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SMPH), the leading integrated property developer in the Philippines, marks its 30th anniversary as...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber hosts annual general meeting
11 days ago

British Chamber hosts annual general meeting

11 days ago
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines hosted its annual general meeting at the British ambassador’s residence...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with