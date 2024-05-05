Meralco: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will be held virtually via https://company.meralco.com.ph/corporate-governance/SERVE on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

See notice below:

TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS

Manila Electric Company (Meralco)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Meralco will be conducted virtually via https://company.meralco.com.ph/corporate-governance/SERVE on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. with the following agenda:

1. Call to Order

2. Certification of Notice and Quorum

3. Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 30, 2023

4. Report of the Chief Executive Officer

5. Approval of the 2023 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

6. Ratification of Acts of the Board and Management

7. Election of Directors for the ensuing year

8. Appointment of External Auditors

9. Other business that may properly be brought before the meeting

10. Adjournment

Minutes of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be available for examination during office hours at the Office of the Corporate Secretary and at the website of Meralco, www.meralco.com.ph.

The Board has fixed the close of business on March 8, 2024 as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting. The stock and transfer books of Meralco will not be closed.

In accordance with Article I, Section 3 of the Company’s Amended By-Laws, any instrument authorizing a proxy to act shall be submitted to and received at the principal office of Meralco on or before May 7, 2024, 5:00 p.m., addressed to the attention of the Corporate Secretary c/o Corporate Governance and Compliance Office, Ground Floor, Lopez Bldg., Meralco Center, Ortigas Avenue, Brgy. Ugong, Pasig City. Soft copies of the proxies can be emailed in advance to [email protected]. Validation of proxies is set on May 15, 2024, 10:00 a.m. at Meralco Compound, Ortigas Avenue, Brgy. Ugong, Pasig City.

The conduct of the annual stockholders’ meeting will be streamed live, and stockholders may attend and participate via remote communication and vote in absentia, using the online portal https://company.meralco.com.ph/corporate-governance/SERVE. The guidelines for online voting and participation is set forth in Annex “C” of the Definitive Information Statement downloadable at the Company’s and Philippine Stock Exchange EDGE’s respective websites. Similarly, the Company’s SEC Form 17-A (Annual Report) and other pertinent documents, are available for download at the said websites.

Pasig City, April 1, 2024.

(SGD) SIMEON KEN R. FERRER

Corporate Secretary