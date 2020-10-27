Embraer delivers six Super Tucano aircrafts to Philippine Air Force

MANILA, Philippines — Six Super Tucano aircraft ordered by the Philippine Air Force (AFP) were officially handed over in October following a blessing ceremony and visit by Guest of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

The ceremony was also attended by Gen. Gilbert Gapay, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Allen Paredes, AFP Commanding General, Brazilian Ambassador to the Philippines Rodrigo do Amaral Souza and representatives from Embraer.

The aircraft will be deployed for close air support, light attack, surveillance, air-to-air interception, counter-insurgency missions, advanced training and are part of AFP’s ongoing modernization plan.

“The Philippine Air Force takes pride in welcoming the six A-29B Super Tucano from Embraer Defense and Security into the blue fold of our skies as part of our fleet. The addition of these close air support aircraft is a great leap in our airpower capability as we soar together in our flight to a more capable and credible Air Force for the nation and its people,” said Lt. Gen. Paredes.

These aircraft will be operated and maintained by the 15th Strike Wing, the AFP’s end-user. In November 2017, a firm order of six A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced training aircraft for the Philippine Air Force was made after a comprehensive public bidding process.

Journey to the Philippines

Embraer is not a stranger to the Philippines. Its defense, commercial aviation and business aviation departments have been present in the country demonstrating their latest aircraft here.

In August 2019, the Embraer E195-E2, the company's largest commercial aviation jet aircraft, designed to seat up to 148 passengers made a stop in Manila 2019.

An array of Embraer business jets, including the Legacy 500 (now known as the Praetor 600), Legacy 450 (Praetor 500) and the world’s most delivered light jet since 2013, the Phenom 300E were also regularly on private display in Manila.

“It is an honor to deliver these six A-29 Super Tucanos to The Philippine Air Force,” said Jackson Schneider, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “Delivering an aircraft amid the global pandemic is challenging, but we were committed to go the extra mile to have the aircraft in the hands of AFP to fulfill their security missions.”

The journey from Brazil to Clark Air Base was an epic one, with the Super Tucanos passing through Canary Islands, Portugal, Malta, Egypt, Bangladesh, UAE, India, Thailand and Vietnam.

The ferry flights took place while working through the challenges of restrictions and regulations posed by the ongoing global pandemic.

Commenting on the A-29 Super Tucanos’ entry to the Philippine Air Force, Ambassador Souza said, “We hope that the delivery of these six A-29 Super Tucanos mark the beginning of long-lasting cooperation and partnership between Embraer and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.”

The journey to the Philippines also reflects the outstanding capabilities of the Super Tucano.

Versatile and proven

Photo Release The A-29 Super Tucano is part of Embraer’s Defense & Security modern portfolio of products offered to the market.

The A-29 Super Tucano is a low-wing monoplane, tandem-seat cockpit, turboprop, light attack, reconnaissance and advanced training aircraft.

It is a versatile and powerful platform with a rugged and durable design that confers the ability to operate from unimproved runways at forward operating bases in austere environments.

Combat proven in many conflict zones around the world, it combines its classic design concept with 21st-century weapons, integrated sensors and surveillance systems, datalinks and sophisticated protection systems, to create a highly effective component of airpower.

The A-29 Super Tucano was chosen by the United States Air Force (USAF) for operations in Afghanistan, and over 250 A-29 Super Tucanos are operated by more than 15 air forces around the globe, accumulating more than 430,000 flight-hours, of which over 60,000 flight-hours were spent in combat.

It is a genuine multi-mission aircraft that offers operators significant flexibility and value for money. It also supports a substantial payload which can be used to extend range, increase munition capacity, mount sensors, or be configured to meet a combination of mission profiles.

The aircraft systems deliver very high levels of precision through a combination of a stable weapons platform, integrated weapon ballistics and aircraft software and laser-guided munitions. The aircraft can be reconfigured quickly in order to meet a rapidly evolving military situation.

The A-29 Super Tucano was designed to operate from austere and unprepared surfaces. This design strength not only creates significant operational flexibility, but it also enhances the overall survivability of the aircraft especially compared to the vulnerabilities of aircraft that need to operate from established airfields. It is therefore the first choice of a number of Air Forces.

The A-29 Super Tucano is part of Embraer’s Defense & Security modern portfolio of products offered to the market, which includes complex integrated systems, from Airborne Early Warning aircraft based on the commercial and business platforms to radars, tactical communications, and the new C-390 Millennium Military Transport aircraft.

Embraer has its defense systems operating in more than 60 countries.